OU football: Where Oklahoma’s defensive prospects stand ahead of the NFL Draft

Oklahoma’s defensive prospects don’t outnumber the Sooners’ NFL Draft hopefuls on offense.
But with less than a month until the draft, which remains April 23-25 as scheduled, OU has its deepest group of defenders since 2016 when Charles Tapper, Zack Sanchez and Devante Bond were chosen.
Former Sooners CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Hurts and Nick Basquine make up the group of offensive players. They could be selected widely apart from each other — anywhere from the first 15 picks, into late rounds or going undrafted — with Lamb looking like potentially the top overall receiver taken.
Collectively, former OU linebacker Kenneth Murray, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore and cornerback Parnell Motley could be the more well-rounded group. If things fall the right way, all three could be drafted.
Why does it matter? Top recruits choose schools that can enhance their chances of going pro, and OU is trying to sign more top-flight defensive recruits.
The Sooners’ last first-round draft pick on defense was Gerald McCoy in 2010.
Murray, Gallimore and Motley all made big jumps under OU’s new defensive staff the past year. Their development is an easy selling point as OU coach Lincoln Riley and defensive coordinator Alex Grinch try to sign better talent.
“It is important. It’s very important,” Riley said. “It’s another true illustration of where we thought this thing could head defensively and where we think it’s headed.
“You take Kenneth and Neville, and even Parnell… You take those three guys right there, I mean, Kenneth was maybe second-team all-conference the year before, Neville was honorable mention, maybe third team, Parnell wasn’t anything.
“And now all of a sudden you’re talking about guys that had elite years, maybe the top of their classes at their respective positions.”
Here’s a look at that group, examining where each player falls in select mock drafts and what teams they could be joining.
Neville Gallimore
• Measureables: 6-2, 304 (NFL Combine)
• Biggest talking point: He has been OU’s quickest defensive lineman for the better part of the past four seasons, but much of it has come in flashes. He wasn’t known to dominate games for extended periods of time. Scouts and pundits love his physical traits. At the combine, he ran seventh-fastest 40-yard dash (4.79).
• Mock drafts: Round 2 No. 34, Indianapolis Colts (Draftsite.com); Round 3 No. 100, New England Patriots (WalterFootball.com)
• Sound off: “Gallimore goes hard from snap to whistle with secondary effort that brings decent production, but his NFL potential may be limited by a lack of leverage and contact balance.” — NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein
Parnell Motley
• Measureables: 6-0, 180 (OU roster)
• Biggest talking point: If you put aside Motley’s up-and-down first three years at OU and just focus on his senior season, it’s a surprise he isn’t showing up on mock drafts. He was consistently graded high last year by Pro Football Focus and regularly matched up with opposing teams’ best receivers. Two likely first-rounders, LSU’s Justin Jefferson and Baylor’s Denzel Mims, really had problems with Motley, who finished his OU career ranked fifth all-time in pass breakups (33).
• Mock drafts: N/A
• Sound off: “The best player on the Sooners’ defense wasn’t their star linebacker nor even their stout defensive tackle. Rather, it was their lockdown cornerback in Motley, who allowed just 43.4% of the passes thrown his way to be caught. He was heavily tested, seeing 53 targets come his way, and although he didn’t have the interception totals of other cornerbacks this year, he truly did limit big plays.” — Pro Football Focus’ Cam Mellor
Kenneth Murray
• Measureables: 6-2, 241 (NFL Combine)
• Biggest talking point: Murray’s side-to-side speed and ability to finish plays was more evident this season. Physically, he might have been equipped for the NFL last year. But with another season to fine-tune his skills, he made a huge leap into becoming a consensus first-rounder. His combine interviews drew strong reviews.
• Mock drafts: Round 1 No. 24, New Orleans Saints (Sports Illustrated); Round 1 No. 15, Denver Broncos (NFL.com’s Peter Schrager); Round 1 No. 28, Baltimore Ravens (CBS.com); Round 1 No. 19, Las Vegas Raiders (WalterFootball.com)
• Sound off: “I had an NFL GM tell me at the combine that Murray was the best interview subject he's had in years. Teams love what they see on film, but Murray might be an even better leader and person.” — NFL.com’s Peter Schrager
