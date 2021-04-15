Women’s semifinals
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Place: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
TV: ESPN2
The skinny: Oklahoma, LSU, Utah and Alabama will compete tonight in the second of two NCAA semifinal sessions. The top-two teams will advance to Saturday’s championship round, where Florida, Michigan, Cal and Minnesota will compete for the other two spots.
OU arrives in Fort Worth as the last team to hoist the championship trophy after 2020’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. The top-ranked Sooners have won four of the last seven national titles.
OU is coming off an impressive performance at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, where Anastasia Webb and Olivia Trautman picked up perfect scores on bars and vault, respectively. The Sooners’ victory in the regional final marked the program’s 11th consecutive regional championship.
Men’s qualifier
When: 1 p.m. Friday
Place: Maturi Sports Pavilion, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Stream: Big Ten Network+
The skinny: The Sooners are chasing their 13th national championship this weekend, while coach Mark Williams is chasing history. Williams can win a record 10th national title as a coach by clinching the NCAA men’s crown on Saturday.
OU will compete in the first qualifying session against Nebraska, Ohio State, Illinois, Navy and William & Mary. The top-three teams from the session will move to Saturday’s final round, slated to begin at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network. Michigan, Stanford, Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota and Cal will compete in the other session on Friday.
The Sooners were last seen winning their ninth consecutive Mountain Pacific Sports Federation conference title on April 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.