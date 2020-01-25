OKLAHOMA CITY — Alondes Williams cocked back his right arm and threw down a ferocious dunk.
The second-half slam prompted former Sooner and soon-to-be NBA All-Star Game starter Trae Young to jump out of his baseline seat. It energized the crowd at Chesapeake Energy Arena after OU let a double-digit lead completely dissolve. And it set off a back-and-forth race between the Sooners and Mississippi State with a little under 15 minutes remaining.
“I think that was a game changer for us,” OU junior Brady Manek said. “I think we were kind of down, we hadn't scored in the half and they cut it back to a tie game and that was a big play and kind of brought the spirit up of the team.”
The Sooners prevailed 63-62, partially thanks to Williams’ off-the-bench efforts. He scored a career-high 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and drilled 3-of-4 shots from beyond the perimeter.
Williams didn’t have much to say following his performance. Perhaps, his ear-to-ear smile he wore after his rim-rattling dunk said it all.
“It was amazing,” Williams said.
OU (13-6, 3-3 in Big 12) needed every bit of Williams’ production. The Sooners shot only 38.7 percent from the floor and made 7-of-23 shots from the 3-point line.
Manek came through with a team-best 18 points, while Austin Reaves and De’Vion Harmon managed nine points each and Kristian Doolittle scored eight.
“The thing we still got to do is work and compete longer for better shots, be a little more patient,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought offensively we took shots that were too tough.”
Luckily for OU, Mississippi State (12-7, 3-3 SEC) didn't fare any better, shooting 38.3 percent from the field and making two less 3-point shots.
The Bulldogs still had an opportunity to steal a victory in their Big 12-SEC Challenge meeting Saturday afternoon.
Mississippi State guard Robert Woodard pulled up for a mid-range jumper with two seconds left in the second half. The shot, which was heavily contested by Doolittle, hit the back of the rim and stayed in the air long enough for time to expire.
“Woodard's such a good player,” Kruger said. “I think he probably liked the shot that he got. And it looked good.”
Had the shot fell, Mississippi State would’ve claimed a win despite trailing by as many as 15 points. The Sooners led 28-13 in the first half before the Bulldogs gradually chipped away at the margin.
Mississippi State, which trailed 38-30 at halftime, held OU scoreless for nearly five minutes to tie the game at 38.
Williams ended the Sooners’ drought with a 3-pointer with 15:04 left in regulation. He then stole the ball from Mississippi State's D.J. Stewart on the ensuing possession, leading to his dunk.
“Alondes was great,” Kruger said. “... He’s had three great days of practice. He was terrific today. Showing us a little bit now about what he can do for us going forward. Very happy for him and excited about what he can do for the club.”
