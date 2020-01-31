OU men's basketball: Former Bedlam hero Jamal Bieniemy a 'darkhorse' for Sooner backcourt

Austin Reaves waited.
A few seconds of silence had passed inside Lloyd Noble Center’s media room. There were no more questions to ask the Sooners after beating TCU 83-63 on Jan. 18.
So, Reaves, along with his head coach Lon Kruger, senior Kristian Doolittle and junior Brady Manek, were excused from the postgame news conference. But as Reaves stood up, he murmured praise for one of his teammates.
“Jamal deserves more credit,” he blurted as he rushed off the small stage.
Manek's career-high 31 points grabbed most of the attention of that day. Reaves and Doolittle pitched in double-digit scoring totals as well. But Reaves thought more needed to be said about sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy, who recorded seven assists and five rebounds.
“It’s not a thing that he wants to hear his name more,” Reaves said. “I want to hear his name more. That's how valuable he is. As he goes, we go.”
Bieniemy was thrown into OU’s starting lineup midway through his freshman season a year ago. But his statistics don’t always reflect his efforts.
They don’t go unnoticed, though, to his teammates.
“He does a lot of things that stats aren’t taken on,” Doolittle said. “He runs the team very well. He’s the definition of a true point guard. He always gets us into different types of sets. He can handle the ball really well and gives us passes on the money.
“Jamal’s definitely a dark horse for us.”
Bieniemy is averaging 4.7 points this season — good for sixth on the team — entering Saturday’s Bedlam meeting at 2 p.m. in Norman.
The second-year starter leads OU with 57 assists (3.7 per game), however, and is second in steals with 22 so far this season.
Doolittle describes Bieniemy as soft spoken. Although, he admits most of OU’s roster is the same.
While Bieniemy doesn’t say much himself, his game spoke loudly in his second game ever against Oklahoma State in 2019.
“If I remember correctly, he didn’t miss,” Doolittle said.
Indeed, Bieniemy scored 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting. He also recorded three steals and three rebounds en route to a 70-61 win.
“He came through really big for us,” Doolittle said. “As a freshman, he was kind of shy but that was really his breakout game.”
As Bieniemy emerged as a reliable backcourt option, Reaves was sitting out the season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Reaves says Bieniemy was the first player he clicked with on the team, forming a bond that has carried into this season as starters.
“We can't ask for any better teammate,” Reaves said. “I just want to see him reach his highest peak.”
The Sooners can only hope Bedlam once again brings out the best in Bieniemy.
OU has lost four of its last six games, which is identical to the stretch OU suffered entering the game Bieniemy went off for 17 points.
“It’ll bring back good memories, playing them, for him,” Doolittle said. “He’ll be excited for the game, as we all will. We just have to handle business.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 2 p.m. | Lloyd Noble Center
Records/Rankings: OU (13-7, 3-4 Big 12); Oklahoma State (10-10, 0-7 Big 12)
OU starters: 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg); G 11 De'Vion Harmon (6-1, Fr./8.0 ppg, 1.9 apg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./14.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./14.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./15.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg)
Oklahoma State starters: G 0 Avery Anderson III (6-2, Fr./5.0 2.6 rpg); G 13 Isaac Likekele (6-4, So./11.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg); G 21 Lindy Waters III (6-6, Sr./11.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg); F 12 Cameron McGriff (6-7, Sr./10.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg); F 22 Kalib Boone (6-9, Fr./3.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg)
Series: OU leads 139-99
TV: ABC
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
