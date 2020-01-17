It’d be easy to gloss over Jalen Hill's stat line any given night.
He's taken just 35 shots all season and scored 37 points through 15 games.
Hill, who hails from Las Vegas, has maximized his limited role, however, to become one of OU’s hardest workers on the glass. And his head coach, Lon Kruger, recognizes the efforts Hill provides.
“Jalen’s is just a really good basketball player,” Kruger said. “He understands what’s going on and is always in the right position. His awareness is great.”
The college game has presented its challenges to Hill.
A year ago, Hill starred for Las Vegas' Clark High School, guiding the program to Nevada's Class 4A state championship game. Hill was considered a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and one of the country's top-30 forwards. And he earned the 2018-19 Gatorade Nevada Player of the Year award for his nightly average of 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
He came to OU, along with six other newcomers, looking to capitalize on an early chance to play after OU lost five key seniors from last year's team.
The coaching staff immediately showed faith in Hill to start the season opener in place of senior Kristian Doolittle, who was suspended one game due to a minor NCAA violation.
His minutes have fluctuated since the Sooners' Nov. 5 win over Texas-San Antonio. But the 6-foot-7 forward doesn’t seem too bothered by his experience so far.
“It's been an adjustment but I love it,” Hill said. ‘My teammates, I love getting them involved in the game and just playing with them. They're such great guys on and off the court, it just makes it so much easier for me.”
While Hill isn’t lighting up the scoreboard, he’s proving to be one of the team’s better rebounders despite his playing time.
His off-the-bench role limits him to 10.4 minutes per game. Yet, he's OU's third-leading offensive rebounder with 15 so far. He has 42 total rebounds, which is the fifth most on OU's roster and trails four starters.
Asked where he learned to chase boards as well as he does, Hill points to the NBA players he grew up watching. And his West Coast roots don't seem to have affected his viewing interests.
Ray Allen, hopping from Milwaukee to Seattle to Boston to Miami during his career, was his favorite. LeBron James, who went back and forth between Cleveland and Miami before landing recently with the Los Angeles Lakers, is up there for Hill as well.
But in regards to his rebounding prowess, Hill was mostly drawn to Kevin Garnett.
Hill followed Garnett closely during the former NBA MVP’s Boston Celtic days. And he admired the energy Garnett brought to each game, especially as one of the league’s best rebounders ever.
OU's Tuesday game against Kansas provided Hill the task of facing a physical Kansas frontcourt, which features All-Big 12 center Udoka Azubuike. Hill still managed to bring down five rebounds, including two on offense.
“He’s been giving a good lift on the boards,” Kruger said, “and I think we’ll continue to see him grow as a player, in terms of offensive production, as well.”
TCU at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 1 p.m. | Lloyd Noble Center
Records/Rankings: OU (11-5, 2-2 Big 12); TCU (12-4, 3-1)
OU starters: 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./5.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg); G 11 De'Vion Harmon (6-1, Fr./8.5 ppg, 2.1 apg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./15.1 ppg, 5.4 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./16.8 ppg, 8.8 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./14.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg)
TCU starters: G 2 Edric Dennis Jr. (6-3, Sr./7.8 ppg, 3.4 apg); G 1 Desmond Bane (6-6, Sr./16.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg); G 22 RJ Nembhard (6-5, So./13.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg); G 5 Jaire Grayer (6-5, Sr./7.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg); C 21 Kevin Samuel (6-11, So./10.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg)
Series: OU leads 23-4
Online: ESPN+
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
