OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle fuels Oklahoma's upset of No. 22 Texas Tech

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kristian Doolittle noticed a size mismatch to take advantage of early in Oklahoma’s contest with Texas Tech.
The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward jogged to set a pick for OU junior Austin Reaves, who was tightly guarded by Texas Tech’s 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard Davide Moretti. Doolittle planted his feet and set a screen the smaller Moretti seemed to have zero chance of dodging.
The brick wall the Sooner senior established worked perfectly, allowing Reaves to dribble to the top of the arc, while Doolittle rolled to the basket.
As two Texas Tech defenders closed in on Reaves, the Sooner guard sent a pass that split the Red Raiders and found Doolittle on a textbook pick-and-roll that ended with an emphatic two-hand slam.
The flush put the Sooners ahead 11-2 with 35 minutes of game clock still to play. But the early success foreshadowed a dominant win for OU, which upset No. 22 Texas Tech 65-51 on Tuesday.
“Really happy and proud for the guys,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought for 40 minutes they really battled like crazy."
The performance came at a favorable time for the Sooners (17-11, 7-8 in Big 12), who can’t afford many more setbacks if they want an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
OU endured an 83-66 loss at Oklahoma State this past Saturday, but Kruger’s crew had the look of a March Madness team at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Beating a ranked Red Raiders squad bodes well for the Sooners’ postseason portfolio, which now includes two ranked wins.
They certainly impressed Texas Tech coach Chris Beard.
“I thought they played great,” Beard said. “Obviously, that's an NCAA Tournament team there. But you've got to win a certain amount of games to get the invite, so there's no question tonight's game was very important to them.”
Indeed, it was.
Doolittle, the Sooners’ only senior, played like the clock was running out on his time in Norman.
He scored 19 points on 9-of-15 shooting, while wearing a face mask that he'll need the rest of the season to shield his recently broken nose.
Doolittle added a team-high seven rebounds, three steals and a block against a Texas Tech rotation, which he said was a “great change of pace” from the usually much taller post players OU faces on a nightly basis.
"Doolittle was the best player on the floor tonight in certain parts of the game,” Beard said. “It was obvious he wasn't going to let his team lose. That guy's got heart and character. He's been playing in this league a long time, and in my eyes, he's an all-conference player."
It’s feasible Doolittle’s efforts will land him a few postseason accolades.
The senior’s focus, though, was on a much-needed win with few games to spare before NCAA Selection Sunday arrives.
“These last four games will determine if we make it or not essentially,” Doolittle said. “So, just more urgency and readiness. Attention to detail is something that will be heightened as we go forward. ... After the Bedlam game, we knew we needed to bounce back and just have to keep going after this.”
