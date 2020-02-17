Big 12 teams struggled to contain Oklahoma senior Kristian Doolittle last week.
He posted a 20-point, 6-rebound performance in a 90-61 win over Iowa State and another 27 points and 12 rebounds in an 87-70 loss to No. 3 Kansas. He also knocked down 5-of-8 3-point attempts against the Jayhawks.
For his efforts, Doolittle earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors.
He’s currently averaging 15.5 points this season, which is only second to junior Brady Manek (15.6 points per game).
Doolittle is also averaging a team-high 9.1 rebounds and shares the team lead for steals with 28.
Doolittle and the Sooners host top-ranked Baylor at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
