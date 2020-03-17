OU men's basketball: Kristian Doolittle taking future 'one day at a time' after senior season cut short

The chance Kristian Doolittle would finish his senior season seemed bleaker with each cancelation.
First, the Southeastern Conference canceled its men’s basketball tournament with the coronavirus disease sparking health concerns.
The Big Ten shortly followed. Then the ACC. Then the Pac-12.
It was only a matter of time before his own conference did the same, he said.
The Big 12 ultimately pulled the plug on its tournament. The NCAA Tournament was the next domino to fall.
“It was upsetting,” said Doolittle during a teleconference Tuesday. “It's disheartening all the work we put in to put ourselves in position to potentially make the tournament. We didn't have Selection Sunday, so you don't technically know for sure if we made it, but we all felt good going into the Big 12 tournament.”
Doolittle's final OU memory will be his teammate Austin Reaves’ last-second shot to knock off TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, and end the regular season at 19-12.
As far as memories go, it’s a decent one to hold on to.
The Sooners, who returned three starters from last season, weren’t expected to be a Big 12 contender ahead of the 2019-20 season.
So, Doolittle finds some sense of pride in proving the league’s preseason poll wrong.
“It’s a huge accomplishment, considering we were projected eighth in the conference before the season started and then we were able to secure a three seed,” Doolittle said. “This team has gone through a lot this year. Whenever things weren’t going well for us and people were counting us out and saying negative things, we were able to block out the noise and continue to work hard every day and not give up.”
Asked of how he’s processed the premature end to his Sooner basketball career, Doolittle kept saying the decision is bigger than basketball.
He still enjoyed a productive Sooner career, where he scored over 1,000 career points, guided OU to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and clinched the Sooners’ best Big 12 record (9-9) since their 2015-16 season.
And Doolittle, OU’s only senior, believes the program is set up for even more success after he departs Norman.
“They’re gonna be really good next year,” Doolittle said. “Without putting me in the picture, Austin and Brady [Manek] are going to be better. Jamal [Bieniemy] and De’Vion [Harmon] will offensively get better. People will expand into different roles and different responsibilities.
“... [coach Lon Kruger] does a really good job of putting people in the right position to be successful. Working with the strength that each individual player has and ultimately creating plays for players to do those things at a high level, whether it’s driving, shooting or kicking or catching and shooting. They’re taking a step in the right direction, for sure.”
It’s possible Doolittle could join them if the NCAA affords winter sport student-athletes another year of eligibility as one of its Division I committees has recommended for spring sport student-athletes.
Doolittle isn’t sure if he’d take the NCAA up on its offer if it ever presented itself. Although, he hasn’t thought far enough ahead of where his basketball career will take him.
“I'm taking it one day at a time,” Doolittle said. “It's something that I'll consult with my family about if see what the best is for me, whether it's coming back or going ahead and playing [after college].”
