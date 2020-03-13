OU men's basketball: Lon Kruger wouldn't mind seeing Sooners' March Madness seed, despite cancelation

Selection Sunday prompted ample stress for Oklahoma’s 2018-19 squad.
The Sooners landed a No. 9 seed but didn’t seem to be a lock after falling to West Virginia in a Big 12 tournament play-in game days before the committee announced its 68-team bracket.
This season, OU felt confident it was in.
The Sooners (19-12, 9-9 in Big 12) were a top-50 team in the NCAA's NET rankings. They knocked off West Virginia twice, Texas Tech, Minnesota and Texas for five Quadrant I wins. And they finished third in the Big 12 standings.
All signs pointed toward an NCAA Tournament at-large bid no matter what happened this weekend when OU went to Kansas City, Missouri for the conference’s 2020 tournament. Yet, the Sooners won’t ever know how they would fare in March Madness.
The Big 12 and NCAA canceled both its men’s and women’s tournaments on Thursday due to the Coronavirus disease outbreak, leaving OU’s season on an unexpected cliffhanger that won’t ever be resolved.
“There’s some disappointment with not being able to continue to participate, but it pales by comparison with the significance of the event,” OU coach Lon Kruger said during a Friday teleconference. “What's going on worldwide is much, much more significant than our disappointment in not being able to play.
“So, disappointment on one hand. But when you put it in context, it's pretty insignificant.”
Kruger’s sensible approach to the situation reflects some peace with his season’s abrupt end.
The OU head coach still wouldn’t mind knowing where his team stood.
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt floated the idea a bracket reveal was still possible, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.
“If that happens, it’d be great,” Kruger said of the NCAA releasing the NCAA Tournament field. “If it doesn’t, it doesn’t diminish anything that they’ve accomplished. Seeing their name pop up on that screen on [Selection Sunday] is an exciting moment for all athletes and fans alike."
NCAA Tournament media coordinator David Worlock says there aren't plans to release a 68-team field in a statement provided to ESPN.com.
OU was projected as a No. 9 seed by ESPN's Joe Lunardi, who had the Sooners playing LSU in the Spokane, Washington regional. CBS Sports' Jerry Palm had the Sooners as a 9-seed as well, but facing Saint Mary's in the Cleveland regional.
