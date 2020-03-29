OU men's basketball: Looking back at Oklahoma's most heartbreaking NCAA Tournament losses

Heartbreak naturally comes with the territory of March Madness.
It’s made easier to find with 68 teams competing in the NCAA Tournament each season.
The Sooners have been apart of the Big Dance since its beginning, making the first Final Four ever in 1939.
OU has made respectable runs late into the postseason but it’s been handed a few tough losses along the way.
The coronavirus disease outbreak prompted the NCAA to cancel this season’s NCAA Tournament, so we’ll never know what would’ve happened had this year's Sooners made the field.
While we wait for sports to return, The Transcript looked back at some of the Sooners’ best NCAA Tournament wins on Saturday. And today, we went back to examine some of OU’s most heartbreaking losses:
• 1985 Elite Eight — No. 2 Memphis 63, No. 1 Oklahoma 61: The high-scoring Sooners battled a three-loss Tigers team to a 33-33 tie at halftime before falling behind by four points with a minute left in the second half.
Memphis State, as it was called until 1994, held Wayman Tisdale, who averaged 25.6 points a night over his three-year OU career, to just 11 points. And Tisdale, the 6-foot-9 All-American forward, didn’t score his final two points until 26 seconds remained on a goaltending call.
Memphis State’s Andre Turner knocked down a pair of free throws on his team’s ensuing possession, leaving the Sooners with 23 seconds to overcome the four-point margin.
OU’s Darryl “Choo” Kennedy knocked down a mid-range jumper 10 seconds later to make it 63-61 Memphis.
Needing a turnover, OU thought it got one when Turner seemingly carried the ball. The officials didn’t call it, however, and the Sooners fell short of the Final Four.
The game would mark the legendary Tisdale’s last at OU but the Sooners would return to the Elite Eight three years later, where they’d win convincingly against Villanova, 78-59.
• 1988 National Championship — No. 6 Kansas 83, No. 1 Oklahoma 79: Twice the Sooners beat the Jayhawks in the regular season. But a third win over KU in the Lawrence, Kansas program’s backyard would elude the Sooners on April 4, 1988.
It was a magical run for a Sooners team, that ranked No. 19 to begin the season. OU received a No. 1 seed for the 1988 NCAA Tournament and rolled through Chattanooga, Auburn, Louisville, Villanova and Arizona to make its first national championship game since 1947.
OU’s title dreams were dashed, however, at Kansas City, Missouri’s Kemper Arena behind Danny Manning’s 31 points and 18 rebounds.
The Sooners were led by Dave Sieger, who lit up the Jayhawks for seven 3-pointers to score a team-best 22 points.
Both offenses raced to a 50-50 tie after 20 minutes but the sixth-seeded Jayhawks would narrowly edge the Sooners to deny the program their first-ever championship.
OU would clinch a No. 1 seed the next two seasons but lost in 1989's Sweet 16 to Virginia and were stunned in the second round of the 1990 NCAA Tournament Round of 32 by North Carolina.
• 2002 Final Four — No. 5 Indiana 73, No. 2 Oklahoma 64: OU coach Kelvin Sampson had the program rolling like it was the late ‘80s, guiding the Sooners to a Final Four in 2002.
The Sooners topped Illinois-Chicago, Xavier, Arizona and Missouri to make it to Atlanta’s Georgia Dome for a national semifinal date with the fifth-seeded Hoosiers.
Indiana, which trailed by four at halftime, took a 60-53 lead with 5:19 left in the contest.
The Sooners fought back, tying the game at 60 when Daryan Selvy put back his own missed shot to give the team life with 3:25 remaining.
The Hoosiers would silent the Sooners down the stretch, going on a 13-2 run over the next three minutes and prevent OU a shot at eventual champion Maryland.
Aaron McGhee and Ebi Ere fueled the Sooners with 22 and 15 points, respectively. OU shot 36.4 percent from the floor and made 2-of-18 shots from the perimeter as a team.
Meanwhile, Indiana shot 52.1 percent from the field and received a team-leading 19 points from Jeff Newton.
• 2009 Elite Eight — No. 1 North Carolina 72, No. 2 Oklahoma 60: Oklahoma, led by the consensus National Player of the Year Blake Griffin, returned to the Elite Eight in 2009 for the first time since 2003.
But the Sooners were on the wrong side of history again.
In 2003, eventual NCAA champion Syracuse rolled the Sooners 63-47. Six years later, eventual champion North Carolina rocked OU from start to finish as well.
The Sooners ironically just came off an 84-71 win over Syracuse in the Sweet 16. Blake Griffin went off for 30 points, while Tony Crocker had 28 points on six 3-pointers to knock off the Orange.
Griffin notched 23 against the Tar Heels, Willie Warren had 18 and Juan Pattillo scored nine off the bench.
But the Sooners went 2-of-19 from the 3-point line and allowed North Carolina to make 51.0 percent of its shots.
UNC was loaded with NBA talent from Tyler Hansbrough, Wayne Ellington, Ty Lawson and Danny Green, helping the Tar Heels run away with the Elite Eight victory.
OU’s 2008-09 season marked the program’s last NCAA Tournament appearance until current head coach Lon Kruger led OU back in 2013. The Sooners have only missed one NCAA Tournament since then.
• 2016 Final Four — No. 2 Villanova 95, No. 2 Oklahoma 51: A dream Oklahoma season quickly turned into a nightmare.
The Sooners met the Wildcats for the second time during the 2015-16 season — the first coming Dec. 7, 2015 when OU won 78-55.
If the Wildcats were out for revenge, they mercilessly got it.
Villanova claimed the most-lopsided win and shot the second-best field-goal percentage (71.4 percent) in a single game in Final Four history. Villanova’s field-goal percentage was second only to the 1985 Villanova Wildcats, that shot 78.6-percent from the floor to beat Georgetown for a national title.
The Wildcats would once again go on to a win a championship, while the Sooners left Houston with a crushing defeat. It was an especially tough way for the careers of program staples Buddy Hield, Ryan Spangler and Isaiah Cousins to end.
OU ended the season 29-8, making its fifth-ever Final Four appearance.
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.