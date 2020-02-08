OU men's basketball notepad: Austin Reaves' foul trouble forces others to step up

Need to know
Early foul trouble forced Austin Reaves into a limited role on Saturday.
The Sooner guard played only 21 minutes, which is 12 minutes less than his season average.
Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger takes the blame for Reaves' unexpected trip to the bench.
Following OU’s 69-59 win, Kruger says he should’ve pulled Reaves after his second foul, which came with 8:34 until half.
His third foul came 26 seconds later.
Reaves’ temporary removal forced sophomore Jamal Bieniemy and freshman De’Vion Harmon to handle point-guard duties, as well as create more minutes for Kur Kuath and Jalen Hill off the bench.
“I thought the other guys stepped in and played great,” Kruger said. “I thought De'Vion came in and played great. I thought Kur gave us good minutes. Jalen Hill goes in and does some good things. Good production out of a lot of people.”
Bieniemy had nine points, Harmon had eight and Kuath finished with six points, as well as two blocks and two rebounds.
Notable
• 1,000 club: Brady Manek and Kristian Doolittle were honored during a special pregame presentation at Lloyd Noble Center.
Both players recently surpassed 1,000 career points for the Sooners — Doolittle vs. Oklahoma State on Feb. 1 and Manek vs. TCU on Jan. 18.
The Oklahoma natives were presented commemorative basketballs for their milestones at halfcourt before the Sooners’ game against West Virginia.
OU’s 1,000-point club includes 47 Sooners.
• Welcome back: Former Sooner standout Taj Gray was recognized during Saturday’s game.
The former forward, who played for the Sooners from 2004-06, returned to OU to finish his degree.
Gray, a former All-Big 12 first-team selection, enjoyed a long professional playing career overseas from 2006-18.
• Next: OU hosts Iowa State at 8 p.m. Wednesday (TV: ESPN2). The Cyclones won their first meeting with the Sooners, 81-68, on Jan. 11 in Ames, Iowa.
Tip-ins
OU is 10-1 at Lloyd Noble Center this season with Saturday's win. ... Kristian Doolittle secured his sixth career 20-point double-double, scoring 27 points and 12 rebounds. ... OU's biggest lead of the day was an 18-point margin with 6:08 left in the second half. West Virginia led by as many as five with 14:03 in the first half. ... West Virginia had 23 second-chance points but made only 24 field goals overall.
— Joe Buettner
