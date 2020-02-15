OU men's basketball notepad: Early foul trouble limits Brady Manek in Kansas loss

Need to know
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Brady Manek’s been a nightmare lately for Big 12 forwards and centers.
His 6-foot-9 frame frequently matches him up against traditional low-post players but his ability to knock down long-range shots helps the Sooners stretch the floor.
Manek, Oklahoma’s leading scoring entering Saturday’s game, couldn't be the mismatch OU regularly utilizes, though, against Kansas.
Early foul trouble forced Manek out of the road matchup. He ultimately finished with seven points, making just 3-of-8 field goals and 1-of-6 3-point attempts.
"He had some looks that didn't go,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “He picked up his second foul early, that got in his head a little bit. But we've got to be more better able to handle that.”
Manek, a junior from Harrah, had scored in double figures in four-straight games leading up to Saturday, including a 30-piece against Oklahoma State on Feb. 1.
Manek hasn't gone more than two games this season with a single-digit scoring total, which has happened just once this season (9 points vs. Kansas State on Jan. 4 and 8 points vs. Texas on Jan. 8).
Notable
Stepping up: Manek’s forced time off the floor paved the way for Kur Kuath to earn some early minutes.
Kuath took advantage of the opportunity, providing six points, three rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes.
He had a highlight-worthy alley-oop in the loss. He also showed a bit of range, knocking down a jump shot.
“He's continued to work at it,” Kruger said. “That 15-footer in the paint, I'm not surprised to see him make that. He does a good job of making the most of opportunities in games. Kur's getting better all the time.”
Garrett goes off: Kansas guard Marcus Garrett did a bit of everything Saturday.
He scored a team-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting, pulled down five boards, assisted seven shots and forced four steals.
“He was great,” Kruger said. “He stepped up and answered. He got that first [3-pointer] down, which I think probably helped him a lot.”
Garrett was able to torch the visiting Sooners from the perimeter because of OU’s emphasis on its inside defense, Kruger said.
“Garrett's a terrific player and does a lot of things for them,” Kruger said. “Hadn't shot outside much, but did today and to his credit he stepped up there when he had to and delivered, which good players do."
Next: OU hosts top-ranked Baylor at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
— Joe Buettner
