Need to know
Kristian Doolittle’s Senior Night moment arrived.
The Edmond native, who is OU's lone senior this season, was escorted by his family, including his parents Dwayne and Denise, to midcourt for a special pregame presentation.
Doolittle’s left quite the legacy in Norman, helping the Sooners make two consecutive NCAA Tournaments and on track to make a third this season.
He’s also a member of OU’s 1,000-point club, along with teammate Brady Manek.
Asked of how he’ll look back at the last four years, Doolittle wasn’t sure to respond when asked after OU's Monday practice.
“I don't know if I can answer that right now,” he said. “Regardless of what happens, I'll be grateful for the opportunity and things like that. I'm happy that I stayed at home to play for Oklahoma. I'm not done yet. I'll answer that later.”
Notable
• Slow start: The Sooners couldn’t take advantage of a sloppy start for Texas, shooting just 30.0 percent from the field in the first half.
OU only trailed by four at halftime but couldn’t capitalize on Texas’ nine first-half turnovers. The Sooners turned the ball over just twice in the first 20 minutes.
• Stars are out: Lloyd Noble Center hosted a few prominent figures Tuesday night.
Oklahoma’s head football coach Lincoln Riley and his wife, Caitlin, sat courtside for the Sooners’ final home game. The Rileys were joined by OU athletics director Joe Castiglione and country recording artist Toby Keith.
Former Oklahoma quarterback/tight end and Super Bowl champion Blake Bell was in attendance as well.
Bell chugged a Miller Lite as he was shown on the Lloyd Noble Center video board.
• Next: Oklahoma ends its regular season at TCU Saturday at 5 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2.
The Sooners won their first meeting with the Horned Frogs 83-63 on Jan. 18 in Norman.
— Joe Buettner
