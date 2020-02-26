OU men's basketball notepad: Kristian Doolittle plays through broken nose

Need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY — A broken nose forced Kristian Doolittle to add a few accessories to his game-day attire.
The 6-foot-7 forward from Edmond suffered the injury during the second half of the Sooners’ Saturday game at Oklahoma State. Doolittle said he was elbowed after a lay-up and realized his nose wasn’t straight quickly after exiting the floor.
“I had to go back to the locker room, tried to adjust it back there,” he said. “It didn't work.”
The broken nose didn’t stop Doolittle from participating in Oklahoma’s Tuesday night game against Texas Tech. He was required, though, to wear a clear face mask. He also added a Jordan-brand headband to his ensemble.
Doolittle first tried the face mask during OU’s Monday practice at Chesapeake Energy Arena. He wasn’t sure how it’d affect him in a game but it didn’t seem to be too comfortable in practice.
“It's not pleasant at all,” he said.
Notable
• Picking up where he left off: OU junior Austin Reaves seemed to carry his impressive performance against the Cowboys into Tuesday’s game against the Red Raiders.
Reaves, who scored 24 points against Oklahoma State, put the Sooners on the board first with a 3-pointer. He went on to lead OU at halftime with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting.
• Pro move: The Sooners and Red Raiders’ Tuesday tilt at Chesapeake Energy Arena marked the first-ever Big 12 regular-season game played at an NBA venue.
It also checked off a few firsts for the Sooners, who had never played a Big 12 Conference game outside of Lloyd Noble Center or played multiple home games at the Oklahoma City arena before this season.
OU’s other Oklahoma City home game came Jan. 25 in a win over Mississippi State.
• Next: OU plays its penultimate road game of the season Saturday. The Sooners visit No. 20 West Virginia at 3 p.m. in Morgantown, West Virginia. The game will air on ESPN2.
— Joe Buettner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.