OU men's basketball notepad: Kristian Doolittle reaches 1,000 career points

Need to know
Senior forward Kristian Doolittle officially joined OU’s 1,000-point club.
The Edmond native needed just two points to reach the career scoring milestone entering Saturday's Bedlam game. He got the necessary bucket a little over three minutes into the first half.
“It's pretty cool,” Doolittle said. “Whenever I scored there at the beginning, Brady told me, 'congrats.' But I didn't really focus [on] it. We still had a game to win. But I'll celebrate that with my family.”
He joins current teammate Brady Manek, who reached the milestone two weeks ago against TCU, and 45 other Sooners to reach 1,000 career points.
“It's big-time,” Manek said. “I've known Big Doo [Doolittle] for a while. I'm really proud of the player that he's become.”
Doolittle finished with six points, 10 rebounds and seven assists against the Cowboys.
Notable
• Air Alondes: Alondes Williams had three memorable dunks in his Bedlam debut.
The first came with just under 11 minutes to go in the first half. Manek found Williams on a backdoor cut to the basket and Williams used both hands for the flush.
The second came a few minutes later in transition. Reaves tossed it Williams, who threw down a LeBron James-esque “Tomahawk” slam.
His final dunk, which came late in the second half, was a combination of the first two. Manek found Williams again on a baseline cut to the rim. Williams corralled the pass and paid tribute to James’ signature dunk a second time.
Williams had a team third-best 12 points on 5-of-7 field-goal attempts off the bench.
• No place like Norman: OU’s been exceptionally good against Oklahoma State at Lloyd Noble Center.
The Sooners have won three-consecutive games against the Cowboys at home. And each win has come by double digits.
OU is 140-99 overall in the Bedlam series and 87-27 all-time at home in the rivalry.
• Next: OU heads to Texas Tech on Tuesday. The game starts at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
— Joe Buettner
Commented
