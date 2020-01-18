OU men's basketball notepad: Oklahoma's ball movement shines in lopsided win over TCU

Need to know
Oklahoma entered Saturday ranked second to last in assists per game in its conference, making its performance against TCU all the more impressive.
The Sooners recorded 20 assists amid their 83-63 win over TCU, which is the second-most assists OU’s recorded in a single game this season.
“Best ball movement we’ve had in a while,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Guys did a really good job of driving and kicking and making the extra pass. Been doing a pretty good job of that.”
OU sophomore Jamal Bieniemy led the way with seven assists, while junior Austin Reaves had the second most with five.
Making 29-of-54 shots from the floor (53.7 percent) lent to OU’s rise in assists.
"We know we’re much better shooters than what we showed the last time out," OU senior Kristian Doolittle said. "That was a point of emphasis for us after the Kansas game. Getting more shots and practicing shots that we’re gonna get in the game. I feel like we did a pretty good job, collectively."
Notable
Not even close: OU dominated TCU from start to finish on Saturday.
The Sooners' 20-point margin is the largest of any of their conference wins since since a 21-point win over Iowa State during the 2017-18 season.
OU also got out to a 38-26 lead at halftime, marking the third time this season the Sooners have led at the break by double digits.
No place like home: OU hasn't yet to lose to TCU in Norman. The Sooners are 13-0 when hosting the Horned Frogs at Lloyd Noble Center.
OU has won five straight overall against TCU and leads the overall series 24-4.
Next: OU visits No. 2 Baylor in Waco, Texas, at 8 p.m. Monday.
“Baylor's great, like a lot of teams in the league,” Kruger said. “... We got one day in preparation, which isn't great but that happens for all teams from time to time. But they're good. We have to go down there and battle like crazy and play well.”
The Big 12 game will air on ESPN.
— Joe Buettner
