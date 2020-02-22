OU men's basketball notepad: OU's NCAA Tournament chances take hit with Bedlam loss

Need to know
STILLWATER — A two-game losing streak slid Oklahoma to a No. 10 seed in ESPN’s Joe Lunardi’s “Bracketology” projection released on Friday.
After collecting a third-straight loss — an 83-66 defeat to unranked Oklahoma State — even more pressure is on the Sooners to close their final four games on a strong note if they want an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
Asked if the Sooners feel the weight of falling out of NCAA Tournament contention, OU coach Lon Kruger said his team will focus exclusively on its next game but that each of their next four are equally important.
“Certainly it can go any direction for a lot of teams right now,” Lon Kruger said. “Four games are left in conference play and we’ve got to have the attitude of each game being one that we have to have.”
OU missed an opportunity to claim a Quadrant I win in Stillwater but it gets two more next week with Texas Tech visiting and at West Virginia.
Notable
• Harmon steps in: OU's frequently flipped between using Alondes Williams and De'Vion Harmon as a third starting guard this season.
Williams has received the nod over Harmon lately. Although, the freshman Harmon received a majority of the playing time Saturday, scoring 11 points off the bench.
"I thought De'Vion had a little bit more pop to his step and a little bit more engaged than Alondes," Kruger said. "Those guys have gone back and forth it seems like the last several ball games, one being more comfortable than the other."
• Career day: OU's forgettable Bedlam performance overshadowed a big day for junior Austin Reaves.
Reaves drove to the lane often, resulting in 13 free-throw opportunities — he made 11. Reaves made just 1-of-5 shots from the 3-point line but he still managed a season-high 24 points against the Cowboys.
• Next: OU returns to Chesapeake Energy Arena for the second time this season Tuesday. The Sooners host the Red Raiders at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
Tip-ins
OU’s loss puts the all-time Bedlam series at 140-100, while the Cowboys improve to 65-46 against the Sooners in Stillwater. … OU entered Saturday with a three-game winning streak over Oklahoma State. OSU’s previous most recent win over the Sooners came in the 2018 Big 12 Tournament, which it won 71-60.
— Joe Buettner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.