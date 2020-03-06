OU men's basketball: Oklahoma assistant Pooh Williamson carries competitiveness from playing to coaching

Pooh Williamson always had an edge to him.
Tubby Smith saw it the first time he went to see one of his practices in 1991 after Williamson’s AAU program tipped the Tulsa head coach off to the Beggs native as a player he might want to watch.
So, Smith, in his first year with the Golden Hurricane, went to see the local prospect, who played with the confidence of someone that never doubted his Division I basketball aspirations would materialize.
“I didn't expect anything less,” said Williamson, wearing a long-sleeve, dri-fit Oklahoma basketball shirt nearly 30 years later inside Lloyd Noble Center.
“There weren't a lot of guys getting Division I scholarships out of Beggs, Oklahoma at that time. But in my mind, that was my expectation.”
Keep in mind, Smith says Williamson couldn’t have weighed more than 150 pounds as a high school senior. Despite Williamson’s scrawny, 5-foot-11 frame, his physical and cerebral brand of basketball made Smith ask the player after just one practice if he could follow him to his home.
He wanted to make Williamson a cornerstone of his program.
“He said, 'you guys headed home?’” Williamson recalls. “He asked ‘is it okay if I follow and meet with your mom, dad, everyone?’
“After watching me practice, he offered me a scholarship and said I'd be his point guard of the future and was true to his word. I didn't play a lot in my first year, played a little bit second year and then played all I could handle my junior and senior year.”
Smith’s aggressive efforts to land the guard paved the way for long hardwood careers for both parties.
Smith parlayed his Tulsa gig, which produced two Sweet 16 runs with Williamson as a program staple, into head-coaching positions with Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas Tech and Memphis.
Williamson forged his own coaching career, landing assistant coaching roles with the Golden Hurricane (including a brief stint as the program’s interim head coach during the 2004-05 season), TCU, Texas Tech, Miami and as of last summer, OU.
Williamson’s familiarity with OU’s recruiting region made him an attractive candidate. The way he’s carried himself over the last two decades also lent to OU coach Lon Kruger feeling comfortable to bring Williamson onto his staff.
The situation was just as attractive and comforting to Williamson.
“Being from where I grew up, my home state is a great situation,” Williamson said, “and to be at a program of the caliber of OU. Five Final Fours, national players of the year, national freshman of the year, you want to be at a place like this. I enjoyed the place I was at with the University of Miami before coming here, but to have an opportunity to come here definitely was exciting.”
Williamson’s employment with OU also puts him in a unique position.
His two mentors — Smith and Kruger — are the only coaches to ever lead five different programs to the NCAA Tournament.
“I always tell people I'm one of the luckiest coaches in America,” Williamson said. “... I was lucky enough to work and play for coach Tubby Smith and I'm now lucky enough to work for coach Lon Kruger, so you got to learn some things if you keep your ears open and pay attention.”
Williamson is soaking in plenty as the Sooners race toward the postseason.
OU’s regular-season schedule ends Saturday at 5 p.m. when it visits TCU, where Williamson served as an assistant for the 2012-13 season.
A win would set them up for a favorable Big 12 tournament seed and further their case for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
"Coach Kruger's telling them every day we got to get a little better," Williamson said. "We keep getting better and the wins and losses will take care of themselves. This team has an edge and has a chip on its shoulder but they just got to continue to keep doing what coach is telling them. Just get better."
That fighting spirit has made for an enjoyable first year on the job for Williamson.
“The competitive juices still are there,” Williamson said, “and so that's the next best thing is to teach the game, help young guys, kind of pay it forward and still be competitive and compete and want to win.”
Oklahoma at TCU
Time/Place: 5 p.m. | Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas
Records/Rankings: OU (18-12, 8-9 Big 12); TCU (16-14, 7-10 Big 12)
OU starters: G 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./5.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G 11 De’Vion Harmon (6-1, Fr./7.5 ppg, 1.7 rpg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./13.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./15.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./14.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
TCU starters: G Edric Dennis Jr. (6-3, Sr./6.5 ppg, 2.3 apg); G 4 PJ Fuller (6-4, Fr./5.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg); G 1 Desmond Bane (6-6, Sr./16.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg); F 5 Jaire Grayer (6-5, Sr./7.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg); C 21 Kevin Samuel (6-11, So./10.0 ppg, 8.4 rpg)
Series: OU leads 24-4
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
