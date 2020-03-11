OU men's basketball: Oklahoma carries momentum, less stress into Big 12 tournament

Austin Reaves admits he’s waited all season for a performance like the one he enjoyed against TCU on Saturday.
The one where he scored 41 points on 12-of-23 shooting. The one where he hit the go-ahead jumper with 0.5 seconds after OU trailed by as many as 20 points. The one where he dragged his thumbs across his throat and yelled “it’s over” to an ESPN camera operator for national television and social media audiences to witness.
Reaves says he went overboard with the celebration — although, OU did just secure the No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tournament and likely an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
Still, he submitted a written apology to his Instagram account and the Big 12 league office publicly reprimanded his actions.
“Just caught up in the emotions,” Reaves said. “It was a big win. If we drop that game we go to seventh [place in the conference]. If we win, we go to third and more than likely in the [NCAA] tournament.
“So, there was a lot at stake and just was wearing my heart on my sleeve, playing as hard as I could, and emotions got the best.”
Considering the week OU just endured; perhaps, Reaves deserves a pass.
OU returns to the Big 12 tournament with its best regular-season conference record (9-9) and highest tournament seed (No. 3) since the 2015-16 season when Buddy Hield led OU all the way to the Final Four.
Rewind four nights from OU’s dramatic win over TCU to its gut-wrenching loss to Texas on a last-second 3-pointer, a third-place finish for the Sooners didn’t seem as plausible.
For the Sooners to move to No. 3 in the standings, they needed Texas to lose to Oklahoma State on Saturday. Check.
They needed Texas Tech to lose both its games last week. Check and check.
And most importantly, they needed to knock off TCU on the road a week after the Horned Frogs stunned Baylor and seemed hotter than ever.
Thanks to Reaves’ heroics, check.
As a reward, the Sooners get West Virginia at 8 p.m. Thursday, rather than battle Kansas State Wednesday night in a play-in game as the No. 7 seed if they lost to TCU.
“It’s another day of preparation which helps the legs and rest and all that as well,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “This time of the year, it’s a big grind going through Big 12 play or any conference and guys benefit from that extra day of preparation.”
OU’s already beat West Virginia twice this season, which is a huge reason for the Sooners’ comfort heading into conference tournament week.
Not so much that OU feels overly confident it can beat West Virginia a third time, rather the foundation it’s laid for its NCAA Tournament résumé.
Beating the Mountaineers 69-59 on Feb. 8 provided a high-profile win for the Sooners, who had lost five of their last eight entering the game. OU then beat West Virginia 73-62 in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Feb. 29.
OU senior Kristian Doolittle, who was named an all-conference first-team selection on Sunday, says there isn’t nearly as much postseason pressure on the Sooners this week. Selection Sunday is this weekend and OU figures to be in fine shape by the major March Madness projections.
Another win wouldn't hurt, but the Sooners believe beating West Virginia on Thursday in Kansas City will be their toughest to earn with a trip to the Big 12 tournament semifinals at stake.
“They’re going to have their best game plan for us that they’ve had for us so far,” OU senior Kristian Doolittle said. “They’re going to have a little more edge, having the big win against Baylor as well. They’re coming into the game with momentum. We’re gonna have to play our best.”
Oklahoma vs. West Virginia
Time/Place: 8 p.m. | Sprint Center, Kansas City, Missouri
Records/Rankings: OU (19-12, 9-9 Big 12); West Virginia (21-10, 9-9 Big 12)
OU starters: G 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./5.2 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G 11 De’Vion Harmon (6-1, Fr./7.4 ppg, 1.8 rpg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./14.7 ppg, 5.3 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./15.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./14.4 ppg, 6.2 rpg)
West Virginia starters: F 11 Emmitt Matthews (6-7, So./6.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg); F 34 Oscar Tshiebwe (6-9, Fr./11.2 ppg, 9.3 rpg); F 1 Derek Culver (6-10, So./10. 4 ppg, 8.6 rpg); G 10 Jermaine Haley (6-7, Sr./8.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg); G 5 Jordan McCabe (6-0, So./3.1 ppg, 1.0 rpg)
Series: OU leads 12-9
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
