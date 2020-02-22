OU men's basketball: Oklahoma dealt Bedlam blowout for third consecutive loss

STILLWATER — De’Vion Harmon, making his first Gallagher-Iba Arena appearance, lined up a three-point shot from the top of the arc and let it fly.
Swish.
A possession later, junior Austin Reaves, also making his Bedlam road debut, camped out in the corner and dialed up another long ball.
Swish, again.
The back-to-back makes put the Sooners ahead 21-11 with 11:34 left until halftime. All seemed to go according to plan. But the plan slowly unraveled.
The Cowboys went on a 13-0 run following Reaves’ three and entered halftime up six. Their advantage expanded to as many as 21 points in the second half and Oklahoma would leave Stillwater with an 83-66 loss.
“Well, after the first few minutes, it wasn’t much of a battle,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought [Oklahoma] State was sharp. I thought they were the aggressor. I thought they were terrific in every way.”
Cameron McGriff, Oklahoma State’s 6-foot-7 senior, was the Cowboys’ catalyst, scoring a game-leading 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting.
Oklahoma State’s other low-post threat, 6-foot-9 freshman Kalib Boone, had 14 points.
“Their ability to pound it inside and control the paint was a huge part of their first half and even in the second half at times,” Kruger said. “They were great at throwing the ball inside and [Boone] was really good at finishing those opportunities.”
The Sooners' forwards struggled in their final road Bedlam contest together.
The Cowboys limited senior Kristian Doolittle, who’s secured a double-double in three of his last four games, to 11 points on 11 shot attempts and five rebounds.
OU junior Brady Manek, who’s averaging 14.1 points per night in conference play, was held to just two points.
If there was a positive for the Sooners it was Reaves, who put in a team-high 24 points and seven rebounds.
He took advantage of Oklahoma State’s foul trouble, leading him to make 11 of 13 free-throw attempts.
Even when the game was out of reach, Reaves kept fighting to the rim and trying to will his team back into the game.
“It’s just how I was raised,” he said. “My parents wouldn’t let me quit on a game.”
His relentlessness put OU in a decent spot to challenge the Pokes midway through the second half.
Oklahoma State got ahead by as many as 15 points in the first 10 minutes out of the locker room, but Reaves helped the Sooners cut the margin to single digits with 9:20 to play.
“We cut it to six there in the second half and he was a large part of that,” Kruger said of Reaves. “His aggressive attitude and getting downhill was a big reason for us getting to the line like we did.”
McGriff singlehandedly deflated OU’s momentum, fueling an 11-0 Cowboy run in response.
OU (16-11, 6-8 in Big 12) never recovered from Oklahoma State’s final blow and earned its first three-game losing streak of the season with difficult tilts with Texas Tech and West Virginia on deck next week.
“You really don’t have a choice how to respond, you have to bounce back,” Kruger said. “We realize today’s performance isn’t what we wanted, for sure, but it’s a tough place, they played great and we didn’t.”
