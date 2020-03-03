OU men's basketball: Oklahoma falls to Texas on buzzer-beating three in final home game

Missed free throws left Oklahoma hanging onto a two-point advantage as its second meeting with Texas approached its conclusion.
OU’s failed late opportunities to extend its lead held the door open for Texas to steal a win in Norman. And Matt Coleman III capitalized.
The Longhorns guard rushed the length of Lloyd Noble Center’s floor in six seconds and found a spot beyond the three-point line.
Coleman, who said afterward he was always taught to go for the win on the road, pulled the trigger on the go-ahead triple with no hesitation. The heave kissed the backboard, bounced off the front of the rim and rattled in to secure a 52-51 for the Longhorns over the Sooners.
“Just a really hard-fought game,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought guys on both teams really laid it all out there. Neither team could get much of a margin all night. It felt like we were fighting uphill in the second half the whole time. And then we get the lead.
“And obviously the way it ended, there was nothing I could say in the locker room that makes them feel any better.”
The agonizing end capped a frustrating night for OU, which shot a season-low 28.0 percent from the field.
It was an especially tough finish for senior Kristian Doolittle, who played his final home game.
While 0.4 seconds remained after Coleman’s shot fell through, OU called a timeout and Doolittle tossed his face mask to the hardwood after posting a team-leading 20 points on 6-of-14 shooting, 10 rebounds, a block and a steal.
OU junior Austin Reaves earned the second-most points of the Sooners. He chipped in 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting with all of his misses coming from the three-point line.
Reaves’ struggles from the perimeter, however, weren’t exclusive to him.
The Sooners collectively went 2-of-20 from three. Freshman De'Vion Harmon was the only other Sooner to make a 3-point shot.
“We had good looks, I thought,” Reaves said. “Early in the first half, we just couldn’t get them to fall. Those are shots we’ll live with. If some of those go down, the whole game has changed. It is what it is."
The Sooners jumped out to a 22-17 lead in the first half but fell behind by four at halftime. OU fought back to go ahead late after the Longhorns led for most of the final 20 minutes.
An OU win seemed probable after Coleman missed a jumper with seven seconds left and Doolittle heading to the line for free throws.
The senior missed both attempts to allow Coleman to redeem the game-winning shot he had blocked by Jamal Bieniemy in last year’s OU-Texas game in Norman.
“It was really tough,” Kruger said. “If you’ve ever been in competition, you know how disappointing that is, and you can’t change it. [Doolittle] will have that memory for a long time. He’ll bounce right back. He’ll work through it. His teammates will help. We’ll be better on Saturday.”
