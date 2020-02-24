OU men's basketball: Oklahoma frontcourt taking 'not fun' size matchups in stride

Oklahoma’s frontcourt battles never seem to favor Kristian Doolittle or Brady Manek.
The Oklahoma-born forwards — Doolittle is 6-foot-7, Manek is 6-foot-9 and both are 230 pounds — are frequently outmatched in height and weight.
It’s become the norm since OU coach Lon Kruger surrounded them with three guards in his starting lineup last season. Manek didn't expect that when he signed with the Sooners out of Harrah.
“I didn't come into OU thinking I was going to guard guys two inches taller and 50 pounds more,” Manek said. “I think I've dealt with it pretty well. I have to keep pushing back and keep being physical.”
OU wasn't expected to use a “small ball” lineup, but an injury to 2018-19 senior center Jamuni McNeace forced Doolittle and Manek into the difficult spot.
“I think having that full year of experience now, with me and Doo being the two bigs, it helps us a lot for this year,” Manek said. “We missed Jamuni a lot last year and miss guys like that this year, guys that are big, can block shots and get rebounds and push on their bigger guys.”
Doolittle and Manek will get reprieve against Texas Tech in Oklahoma City Tuesday night. “They play essentially five guards at all times with the exception of [TJ] Holyfield,” Doolittle said. “They kind of match up with really well with us and vice versa.”
And the ideal size matchup comes at a decent time for the Sooners (16-11, 6-8 in Big 12), who are amid a three-game losing skid.
During that stretch, OU’s frontcourt has dealt with the likes of Kansas’ 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike (15 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks vs. OU), Baylor’s 6-foot-9 Freddie Gillespie (6 points, 10 rebounds, 3 blocks) and Oklahoma State’s 6-foot-11 Yor Anei (10 points, 10 rebounds).
“It's not fun,” Doolittle said. “I don't know if I would say [facing bigger post players is] taking a toll on me but it's definitely taxing on the mind because you gotta mentally prepare for something like that because I'm essentially in their world where that's all that they're used to, being physical and things like that.”
Doolittle and Manek world are far from traditional low-post scorers.
The Sooner guards often rely on them to space the floor and knock down catch-and-shoot opportunities. Manek's been especially reliable from the three-point line, making a team-best 40 percent of his 165 attempts this season.
Doolittle, who missed all four of his 3-point attempts last season, has even developed an outside shot. The Edmond native has made 38 percent of his 71 attempts this season.
Their ability to shoot from deep powers the Sooners’ offense, with both managing to lead the team in scoring. Doolittle averages 15.4 points, while Manek is scoring 14.9 points per night.
But defensively?
“It's definitely wears on us on defense a little,” Manek said. “Teams, if they have a really good post, they can punch it in. But they have to guard us on the other end. There's a bunch of mismatches.”
Those mismatches won’t be as prominent against the Red Raiders, when the Sooners will try to end their losing streak and keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
Doolittle says the pressure of missing the postseason hasn’t consumed the team with just four games left.
“Even with the poor performance the other day, we're still in a position that we control our own destiny,” Doolittle said, “so it really just depends on how we come out and play tomorrow and our last few games.”
Texas Tech at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 8 p.m. | Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City
Records/Rankings: OU (16-11, 6-8 Big 12); Texas Tech (18-9, 9-5 Big 12)
OU starters: G 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./5.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G 15 Alondes Williams (6-5, Jr./6.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./14.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./15.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./14.9 ppg, 6.2 rpg)
Texas Tech starters: G 15 Kevin McCullar (6-6, Fr./5.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg); G 3 Jahmi'us Ramsey (6-4, Fr./16.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G 0 Kyler Edwards (6-3, So./12.2 ppg, 3.1 apg); G 25 Davide Moretti (6-3, Jr./13.3 ppg, 2.3 apg); F 22 TJ Holyfield (6-8, Sr./9.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg)
Series: OU leads 39-27
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.