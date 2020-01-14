OU men's basketball: Oklahoma offense falters in deflating loss to Kansas

NORMAN — Lloyd Noble Center’s energy suggested everyone and their dog was in attendance Tuesday evening.
The south Norman arena’s seats filled with 10,486 spectators, OU’s students arrived early and Sooner basketball’s cherished canine mascot, Top Daug, returned after a 15-year nap.
The venue buzzed in a way it hadn’t all season but it gradually dwindled as a night of nostalgia ended in a 66-52 OU loss to No. 6 Kansas.
"Disappointing of course with the result,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought it was a pretty good battle for a while.”
From the floor, OU shot 31 percent on 19 of 62 shots to Kansas' 43.9 percent mark. From deep, the Sooners made 8 of 29 3-point attempts for a 28-percent clip.
The program’s forgettable shooting night, though, didn't immediately doom the Sooners.
Kruger wasn’t wrong. OU trailed by four with 7:56 remaining in regulation.
OU made a mere 28.1 percent of its shots in the first half but timely buckets kept the Sooners within one point of the Jayhawks at halftime.
Jamal Bieniemy, who finished with six points, four rebounds and four assists, was responsible for one of the few spurts of momentum OU earned Tuesday. The sophomore guard hit a three that sparked a 7-0 Sooner run after Kansas took a six-point lead four minutes into the Big 12 tilt.
KU responded to OU's scoring streak with a 5-0 run of its own, which De'Vion Harmon soon ended with another OU triple.
The three added to Harmon's team-high 13 points. The freshman, who was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 17 at Creighton, was one of the few bright spots for an otherwise mediocre offense night.
“De'Vion was good,” Kruger said. “De'Vion did a good job, he did step up and make shots for us. His energy is always good. He works hard.”
OU got out to its biggest lead of the night — a four-point advantage — with 8:41 to go after Brady Manek and Kristian Doolittle hit back-to-back three-pointers within 23 seconds of each other.
The Sooner frontcourt had trouble containing Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike, who scored six points — all on dunks — in the final 7:55 of the first half. The 7-footer imposed his will at times, although Manek didn’t think OU’s defense was the team’s biggest issue.
“I thought our defense was fine,” Manek said. “You gotta make shots at the other end and I think we stopped them the best we could and probably could've done a little bit better. But I think our defense was where it needed to be tonight. I just don't think our offense was.”
OU strung together a few small scoring runs early in the second half. But Kansas capitalized on two separate OU scoring droughts that lasted nearly four and five minutes.
“Liked a lot of the looks we had, but still we've got to work harder to get better looks maybe if we want to shoot it better,” Kruger said. “And then they went through a stretch there in the second half where they were rebounding the ball better, they got away with some threes we didn't contest.”
Kansas finished 8 of 19 from the 3-point line — most of which came from Isaiah Moss, who went 6 of 11 from deep for a game-high 20 points.
Doolittle matched Harmon’s team-high 13 points, while Manek had 10.
“We have to put this one behind us, as hard as that might be, with the way we shot the ball tonight,” Doolittle said. “We have to stay in the gym and keep trusting.”
