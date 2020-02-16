LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lon Kruger showed little dejection.
Kruger, sitting alongside his just as calm star senior Kristian Doolittle, recapped his team’s unflattering 87-70 loss to No. 3 Kansas Saturday afternoon with grace.
“They're deserving of the high ranking,” Kruger said before fielding questions in his postgame news conference. “[Kansas coach Bill Self] does a great job. A lot of good guys and good players and playing well."
His attitude is nothing short of the norm for the 67-year-old Oklahoma head coach. And perhaps, there’s little reason to be frustrated with losing a road game to the third-ranked team in the country.
It might be easy to look at OU’s recent losses — at Baylor, at Kansas State, at Texas Tech and Kansas twice — and its small list of marquee wins and think it might doom OU’s NCAA Tournament chances.
ESPN’s college basketball insider Joe Lunardi offered a bit of optimism, however, during ESPN’s telecast of OU and Kansas.
“I don't think Oklahoma's anywhere near as close to the bubble, let's say, as they've been the last couple of years,” Lunardi said, “but certainly wouldn't want to suffer the dreaded bad loss here in the final two or three weeks.”
He mentioned the importance of winning a road game to ensure March Madness safety. Avoiding a loss to an inferior team in the Big 12 tournament would also be helpful, Lunardi said.
OU's currently ranked No. 45 in the NCAA's NET rankings, which is in its second year since replacing the RPI as the selection committee's preferred evaluation tool. And Lunardi lists OU as a No. 9 seed in his “Bracketology” projections as of Feb. 14.
The Sooners trended up to No. 9 with its two-game win streak before their losing to Kansas. Kruger has spent much of the past few weeks, however, highlighting the difficulty of winning consecutive games in the Big 12.
“I think they’re understanding how tough it is every time you line up, whether it be at home or on the road – especially on the road – and how valuable each possession is,” Kruger said on Feb. 3, which followed a week of losing at Kansas State by eight points and then beating Oklahoma State by 13.
He made note of the Big 12’s strength again after Oklahoma’s 90-61 win over Iowa State on Wednesday, describing the unappetizing reaction you can draw from seeing the No. 3 and No. 1 teams back to back on the calendar.
“But that's the way it is in the Big 12,” he said.
OU isn't in desperation mode. It owns wins over West Virginia and Minnesota, both in the top 40 of the NET Rankings.
The Sooners’ road win at Texas hasn't looked as strong with the Longhorns' recent slide but OU has plenty of résumé-building opportunities looming. And despite its latest setback, Kruger maintains OU’s positive progression.
“This team continues to get better,” he said. “They are playing better.”
OU has a prime opportunity Tuesday night to prove that with No. 1 Baylor in town.
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Baylor at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 8 p.m., Tuesday | Lloyd Noble Center
Records/Rankings: OU (16-9, 6-6 Big 12); Baylor (23-1, 12-0)/No. 1 AP
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.