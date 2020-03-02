Oklahoma’s Senior Night ceremony Tuesday won't last long.
The Sooners have one player to recognize; though, if it were up to the player, he might opt to forgo the annual tradition.
“I'm more focused on winning the game and the implications that lie with that,” said Kristian Doolittle, who plays his final game at Lloyd Noble Center tonight at 8 p.m. against Texas.
“I want to continue to finish up strong and not make it about me.”
The implications Doolittle, the OU senior from Edmond, is focused on are bolstering OU’s odds for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.
Doolittle’s fixation with extending his college career into late March doesn’t include scouring the Internet for NCAA Tournament postseason predictions, he reports. But if he did, he’d find OU projects as a No. 9 seed by NBCSports.com’s Dave Ommen, CBSSports.com’s Jerry Palm and USA Today.
ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has the Sooners as a No. 10 seed but trending up after a beating two ranked opponents last week — topping then-No. 22 Texas Tech 65-61 in Oklahoma City last Tuesday and then-No. 20 West Virginia 73-62 on the road this past Saturday.
The late-season momentum swing followed a bleak three-game losing streak that ended with a double-digit loss to unranked Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
Doolittle says OU coach Lon Kruger assured his team they still determined their fate, even with the Sooners’ March Madness candidacy becoming more difficult to justify.
“He was the one who told us even though we had the drop-off game against OSU, we were still in control,” Doolittle said. “We know we can still write our own story. It's not dwelling on a loss. We'll continue to look forward.”
OU’s next-game approach has helped it overcome its recent setbacks, so much so that it even has a shot to finish third in the conference standings to end the regular season if it beats the Longhorns Tuesday, TCU on Saturday and Texas Tech goes 0-2 this week.
Winning games against both Texas and TCU won’t be simple.
The Longhorns, who are fighting for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid themselves, have won four consecutive games, which includes wins over West Virginia and Texas Tech. TCU, on the other hand, has won three of its last five, including a 75-72 win over then-No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.
Perhaps, the best thing going for the Sooners (18-11, 8-8 in Big 12) is they’ve been in this position the past two years.
OU clawed its way into a No. 10 seed in 2018 and a No. 9 seed in 2019. The Sooners clinched both tournament bids with losing conference records (8-10 in 2018 and 7-11 in 2019) and hadn't reached 20 wins entering either season’s Selection Sunday.
“We are kind of at the spot where we were the last two years but we have a chance to do a little better than that,” said OU junior Brady Manek.
“Winning these two games and hopefully some in the Big 12 Tournament will give us that chance. Hopefully, we’ll get in the tournament without having to worry that much.”
Joe Buettner
Texas at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 8 p.m. | Lloyd Noble Center
Records/Rankings: OU (18-11, 8-8 Big 12); Texas (8-11, 8-8 Big 12)
OU starters: G 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./5.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G 11 De’Vion Harmon (6-1, Fr./7.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./13.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./15.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./14.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
Texas starters: G 2 Matt Coleman III (6-2, Jr./12.3 ppg, 3.5 apg); G 3 Courtney Ramey (6-3, So./11.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G 1 Andrew Jones (6-4, So./11.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg); F 22 Kai Jones (6-11, Fr./3.1 ppg, 3.0 rpg); Royce Hamm Jr. (6-8, Jr./2.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg)
Series: OU leads 56-40
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
