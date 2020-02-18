OU men's basketball: Oklahoma tests top-ranked Baylor but falls once more to Bears

NORMAN — The opportunities flashed. The energy was palpable. And upset-minded Oklahoma looked like it might have a shot.
The Sooners just couldn’t get over the hump.
OU threatened No. 1 Baylor Tuesday night but the Bears’ win streak reached 23 straight with a 65-54 victory over the Sooners at Lloyd Noble Center.
“When we need a bucket, we didn't quite get it,” OU coach Lon Kruger said.
The Bears kept the Sooners' hopes up deep into the second half just as they did when the teams first met on Jan. 20.
OU’s biggest opportunity came with 12:42 to go in the game when Kristian Doolittle hit a jumper to put OU within a point.
The Bears responded, however, with a 6-0 run and chipped away at their Big 12-record 23rd consecutive victory.
“We missed an opportunity to take the lead,” Doolittle said. “We had a lot of good shots that just didn't go in for us tonight. But you know I feel like we did a pretty good job of being patient and trying to get the right look for us.
“But there's only 30 seconds on the shot clock, so you can only wait for so long.”
The Sooners put together a promising start. They led by five points — their biggest advantage all evening — five minutes into the contest.
Jamal Bieniemy showed poised from the three-point line, scoring two early triples that kept OU competitive. Brady Manek collected nine first-half points on 4-of-8 shooting. And Doolittle and Austin Reaves, who left the game with cramps in the second half, kept the Sooners alive on the boards.
OU erased an early Baylor 13-point deficit to trail only by six at halftime. And the Sooners carried the momentum from their 9-2 run in the final three minutes of the first half into the second.
The Bears were steady, though. Each time OU positioned itself to take a lead, the country’s top-ranked team showed why it’s just that.
“They're good,” Kruger said. “Their five guys are very much together and very connected defensively.”
The Bears were without junior guard Macio Teague, a double-digit scorer who gets 5.0 rebounds per game. A big night from Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler made up the difference.
OU allowed 22 points from Butler, who knocked down five shots from beyond the arc.
The Sooners kept all but one other Baylor player from scoring in double figures — Mark Vital posted 10 points.
The Bears' 41.9 percent mark from the floor gave them enough offensively, while their defense held the Sooners to a 36.5 percent mark from the field.
Doolittle put up a team-best 18 points to go with 10 rebounds. Manek had 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting and Alondes Williams earned 11 points on an efficient 4-of-6 shooting night.
A trip to Oklahoma State awaits OU after its back-to-back losses to No. 3 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor. Though, Doolittle says moving on has been a strong suit for the Sooners, who have yet to lose three times in a row.
“I feel like we do a pretty good job of moving on, whether from a win or a loss,” Doolittle said. “We've got to take the positive things from this game and try to implement those in our next game.”
