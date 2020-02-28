OU men's basketball: Oklahoma visits No. 20 West Virginia with newfound momentum

Oklahoma heads east to West Virginia this weekend, where it enters its second meeting with West Virginia this season under different circumstances than the first.
The first time the programs met three weeks ago, the Sooners were fresh off a road loss to Texas Tech. Despite its setback to the Red Raiders, OU knocked off then-No. 13 West Virginia at Lloyd Noble Center.
This time, the Sooners go into their Saturday tilt with the Mountaineers feeling more confident after defeating Texas Tech 65-51 in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
“I thought we just played really hard from the get go, so that's something that you've got to take to Morgantown,” OU junior Austin Reaves said. “.... Your shot is not always going to fall. You can't control that stuff, but you can always control how hard you play and the defense you play.”
OU’s focus on its intensity is all the more important against a physical West Virginia group that won’t give OU many size advantages.
The Sooners benefitted from Texas Tech’s frequent small-ball lineups Tuesday night. West Virginia, boasting the likes of 6-foot-9 Oscar Tshiebwe and 6-foot-10 Derek Culver, won’t afford OU as many of those mismatches.
Perhaps, it’s excellent timing that OU junior Kuath, a 6-foot-10 reserve forward, is looking more comfortable in the paint.
Kuath had just two points against the Red Raiders, but he tallied five blocks and three rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench.
“Kur's been playing well,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “I thought he not only blocked shots but changed shots at the rim and then rebounded the ball well. He was great. Probably maybe a season-high in minutes, I'm not sure. But he played those minutes great, and we needed that from him.”
Reaves, the 6-foot-5 guard, has also emerged as a weapon for the Sooners in his first season after sitting out OU’s 2018-19 campaign due to NCAA transfer rules.
Reaves, the former Wichita State guard, followed up a 24-point performance against Oklahoma State last Saturday by knocking down an opening-possession three against the Red Raiders to spur the Sooners to victory.
“That set the tone for us, for the team and for him,” OU sophomore Jamal Bieniemy. “It set the tone for the entire game.”
Another quick start for the Sooners would be ideal for a team that managed to get ahead of the Mountaineers 31-24 by halftime before winning by 10 points.
Though, winning in Morgantown, West Virginia, would make the Sooners only the second team to win at WVU Coliseum this season. West Virginia's only home loss is to No. 1 Kansas.
The Mountaineers have lost four of their last five, but the Sooners anticipate a challenge amid the hostile environment.
“It's for 40 minutes,” Reaves said. “They pressure the ball for 40 minutes. You've just got to stay sound and do the fundamentals right. That's the biggest thing. If we do those things right and take care of the ball, we like our chances.”
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Time/Place: 3 p.m. | WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, W.V.
Records/Rankings: OU (17-11, 7-8 Big 12); West Virginia (19-9, 7-8 Big 12)/No. 20 AP
OU starters: G 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./5.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G 11 De’Vion Harmon (6-1, Fr./7.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./13.9 ppg, 5.2 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./15.5 ppg, 8.9 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./14.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
West Virginia starters: F 11 Emmitt Matthews Jr. (6-7, So./6.1 ppg, 3.6 ppg); F 34 Oscar Tshiebwe (6-9, Fr./11.1 ppg, 9.1); G 12 Taz Sherman (6-4, Jr./5.1 ppg, 0.8 rpg); G 10 Jermaine Haley (6-7, Sr./9.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg); G 5 Jordan McCabe (6-0, So./3.2 ppg, 1.0 rpg)
Series: OU leads 11-9
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
