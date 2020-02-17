OU men's basketball: Oklahoma welcomes No. 1 team to Norman for first time in 23 years

On the eve of each Oklahoma home game, the Sooner men’s basketball practice typically shifts from the gym tucked in the southwest corner of Lloyd Noble Center to the arena’s main floor.
The 11,500-seat venue is mostly empty with the exception of a handful of spectators taking advantage of OU coach Lon Kruger’s open-practice policy. And those who attended the Sooners’ Monday practice saw a program seemingly not so hung up on their Saturday loss to Kansas.
It can’t afford to.
Not with the No. 1 team visiting Norman Tuesday night.
“A big opportunity,” said senior Kristian Doolittle of OU's Tuesday date with Baylor. “It's always a big night when you can host a top-ranked team, but hosting the top-ranked team brings an extra want-to for the game.”
OU’s players seemed energized. Big plays were celebrated as if they happened during an actual game. And the Sooners coaches — some louder than others — regularly reminded their players not to take any possessions off.
Against the Jayhawks, OU saw how quickly a game can turn. The Sooners led 27-24 at Allen Fieldhouse before Kansas’ Marcus Garrett stole the ball from OU on back-to-back possessions, leading to two Kansas lay-ups in transitions.
The Sooners were outscored 63-43 after taking their 27-24 lead. But a new chance at a statement win comes two days after the lopsided loss in Lawrence, Kansas.
No. 1 Baylor rolls into town, boasting a 22-game win streak and one of the country’s best résumés.
The Bears are 6-0 against Associated Press Top 25 teams, beating the likes of third-ranked Kansas, No. 12 Villanova, No. 17 West Virginia, No. 21 Butler and No. 24 Arizona. Baylor also beat Texas Tech, which has fallen out of the Top 25 poll since the Bears' 57-52 win in Lubbock, Texas.
OU’s marquee wins include its 69-59 win over West Virginia and a 71-62 triumph of Minnesota in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
The Bears were in danger of being added to that list when they hosted the Sooners on Jan. 20. OU battled Baylor to the end but ultimately lost 61-57 in the programs' first meeting this season.
“I thought we played pretty good,” OU junior Austin Reaves said. “We guarded really well. We guarded their guards really well and that's something we have to do [Tuesday]. We had our chance to win down there and we didn't.”
OU’s second chance arrives at 8 p.m. on its home floor. And the Sooners sense self-growth since their Waco, Texas trip.
“I feel like we're playing better basketball,” Reaves said. “People are shooting it better and moving the ball. On the defensive end, I think we've come together as a five and really good scrambling if someone gets beat and contested stuff at the rim. Those things always make any team better.”
Perhaps, the Sooners should feel good as they showed during Monday’s practice.
It's not often the No. 1 team rolls through Norman. The last time it happened was 1997 when unranked OU lost to Kansas 76-73.
And to Reaves, that number next to Baylor’s name should be all the motivation OU needs.
“It's an opportunity tomorrow to get to play against the No. 1 team in the country,” Reaves said. “If you aren't happy about that, then you probably shouldn't be playing basketball.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Baylor at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 8 p.m. | Lloyd Noble Center
Records/Rankings: OU (16-9, 6-6 Big 12); Baylor (23-1, 12-0 Big 12)/No. 1 AP
OU starters: G 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./5.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G 15 Alondes Williams (6-5, Jr./6.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./14.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./15.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./15.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
Baylor starters: 45 G Davion Mitchell (6-2, So./10,0 ppg, 3.6 apg); G 2 Devonte Bandoo (6-3, Sr./7.8 ppg, 3.9 rpg); G 12 Jared Butler (6-3, So./15.3 ppg, 3.0 apg); F 11 Mark Vital (6-5, Jr./6.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg); F 33 Freddie Gillespie (6-9 Sr./9.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg)
Series: OU leads 45-18
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
