OU men's basketball: Sooners aim to extend hot start to Big 12 play at Iowa State

Kristian Doolittle aspires for a second Oklahoma drought to end this week.
The Sooners earned their first win at Texas since 2015 on Wednesday behind Doolittle’s game-high 22 points. The senior from Edmond now wants another streak to crumble as OU visits Iowa State at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
“I'm looking to do a lot of check-marking off this year,” Doolittle said.
OU (11-3, 2-0 Big 12) enters the primetime clash riding the high of winning back-to-back Big 12 contests; the first against Kansas State last Saturday and then at Texas earlier this week.
The Wildcats made the Sooners grind out their 66-61 victory, which OU trailed most of the game. The Longhorns forced the Sooners, who won 72-62, to work as well in a contest that featured 18 lead changes and was tied six times.
Iowa State (7-7, 0-2) hasn't enjoyed the same hot start to its Big 12 slate. The Cyclones lost 81-79 in overtime at TCU on Jan. 4 and fell 79-53 to Kansas on Wednesday.
The unranked Cyclones still have Hilton Coliseum, a place where OU hasn't won since 2011, on their side.
Iowa State is 562-186 (75.1 percent) all-time at its current home venue, which opened in 1971, and ranks top-30 nationally in attendance over the last nine seasons.
All but three OU players (Doolittle, Brady Manek and Jamal Bieniemy) have never played in Ames, Iowa. Although, the arena’s reputation isn’t lost on OU freshman De’Vion Harmon.
“There’s going to be 15,000 people as loud as they can be,” Harmon said. “Probably more loud than Wichita State was. We have to be ready and be prepared for a fight.”
OU is well-versed in handling road trips, having only played six of their 14 games at home this season.
The Sooners battled Texas in a half-empty Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, Saturday but faced a raucous environment against Wichita State at INTRUST Bank Arena and a sellout crowd at Creighton.
The Sooners lost to both Wichita State and Creighton, but they hope their experience nonetheless translates to Ames, Iowa.
“We’ve been on the road a ton,” Harmon said. “But personally, I love road games. There’s nothing like playing on the road and trying to fight for a win on the road. That’s what we did in Austin and hopefully we can get one in Ames this weekend.”
The Sooners will need a similar effort to the one they enjoyed against the Longhorns.
Most nights, OU’s relied heavily on Doolittle for offense but the Sooners put together one of its more cohesive efforts against Texas.
OU collectively shot 50.0 percent from the floor, which is the fourth time this season the Sooners made half their shots in a game.
The Sooners broke in plenty of new faces (five active, two redshirted) this season and still have plenty to build on as they get deeper into their Big 12 schedule. But the senior Doolittle sees a more comfortable supporting cast around him — one he hopes will help him check Ames, Iowa, off his list.
“The jitters are definitely gone,” Doolittle said of OU’s newcomers. “It was easy to see at the beginning of the season when you come in playing timid, but I feel like everyone has gotten their bearings. They understand what their role is or what their job is. They come in and play hard and basically continue the momentum.”
