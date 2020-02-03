OU men's basketball: Sooners focused on consistency as Big 12 play nears midway point

Any coach would love to know exactly what to expect from their roster each outing. Four or five players to rely on would be ideal, says Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger.
The Sooners have been all over the board, however, entering Tuesday’s trip to Texas Tech.
“That’s the way it is sometimes,” Kruger said. “You have to keep working and identify who is playing with confidence and who is playing well.”
Right now? OU junior Brady Manek has the hot hand.
Manek is averaging 16.4 points per game and making 49.1 percent of his 3-point attempts in conference play.
He’s joined in double figures by Austin Reaves (12.8 ppg) and Kristian Doolittle (12.4 ppg), but no other Sooner has chipped in more than 7.3 points per game in Big 12 contests.
Perhaps, it shouldn’t be a surprise Manek is thriving at this point in the season.
The 6-foot-9 forward has started all but six games of his three-year college career. And experience is everything in the Big 12 Conference.
“Without question, experience is huge,” Kruger said. “Having gone through it a couple of times and a couple of years and now in his junior year, he’s playing really well.
“... He’s really maturing as a player and doing more than just shooting the basketball, which is the most obvious thing that he’s doing well. He’s doing other things well too.”
Manek is the team's second-leading rebounder and ties OU reserve Kur Kuath for the most blocks (28) this season.
He’s emerged, however, as OU’s primary scoring option after spending two seasons as a secondary shooter behind Trae Young (27.4 points per game) during the 2017-18 season and Christian James (14.6 points per game) the next.
Manek has consistently averaged 10 or more points a game since his freshman season and gradually improved to the point of becoming OU's offensive catalyst.
He is posting a team-best 15.9 points per game through 21 games and has turned in two 30-point performances — the most of any Big 12 player this season.
“I feel like if he touches it, it's going in every time,” sophomore guard Jamal Bieniemy said, “so we just try to get it to him as much as possible.”
Manek’s 30-point outing came against Oklahoma State on Saturday, but he wasn’t the only Sooner to produce.
Fellow junior Austin Reaves had a team second-leading 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting to go with seven rebounds and six assists.
His 50-percent shooting mark from the floor was his best in nearly a month, since he scored 21 points on 6 of 11 shots on Jan. 4 against Kansas State.
Reaves said he prioritized bringing more energy to his teammates in Saturday’s win. And his hope is to parlay that momentum when the Sooners meet the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.
“When you watch them play, they play extremely hard,” Reaves said. “Coach [Chris] Beard's got them doing a really good job on defense and offense as well. So, you just take this energy from this game [against Oklahoma State] because it's a big win to keep building and go down there and try to get another one.”
Kruger hopes more than just two reliable scorers emerge.
The grind of conference play is new to all but Manek, Bieniemy and senior Kristian Doolittle on OU’s roster.
The Sooners haven't won or lost more than two consecutive conference games this season.
OU’s rollercoaster season took a positive turn against its Bedlam rival. And with 10 games left until the Big 12 tournament, the Sooners are focused on making sure their dips aren’t as frequent as they have been near the midway point of their conference slate.
“We’ve had really good stretches,” Kruger said. “We’ve had stretches where we don’t feel very good at all. At this point in the season, there’s a lot of teams in the country like that. We need to be a team that hopefully separates ourselves into that next group that isn’t so inconsistent.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Time/Place: 8 p.m. | Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas
Records/Rankings: OU (14-7, 4-4 Big 12); Texas Tech (13-8, 4-4 Big 12)
OU starters: G 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./4.6 ppg, 3.9 rpg); G 11 De'Vion Harmon (6-1, Fr./7.8 ppg, 1.8 apg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./14.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./14.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./15.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg)
Texas Tech starters: G 1 Terrence Shannon (6-6, Fr./11.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg); G 3 Jahmi'us Ramsey (6-4, Fr./15.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg); G 0 Kyler Edwards (6-3, So./11.6 ppg, 3.0 apg); F 22 TJ Holyfield (6-8, Sr./9.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg); G 25 Davide Moretti (6-3, Jr./13.5 ppg, 2.3 apg)
Series: OU leads 39-25
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
