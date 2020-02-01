OU men's basketball: Sooners' hot shooting, coupled with some flair, fuels Bedlam win

Brady Manek recognizes Austin Reaves has a few flashy dunks in him.
“He just doesn't do it very much,” the junior Manek quipped after Oklahoma’s 82-69 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
It was almost as if Reaves saved his quasi-acrobatic, second-half slam for the Sooners’ impromptu dunk contest against the Cowboys.
Reaves intercepted an Oklahoma State pass, raced the pass’ intended recipient — Lindy Waters III — to the other end and launched toward the rim.
Reaves’ legs didn’t seem to get the message that his hands reached the basket. What started as a two-hand jam turned into Reaves hanging on to the rim with one hand and his body almost laying perfectly horizontal in mid-air.
Plays like that are “momentum changers,” says Manek. And OU enjoyed plenty of them on its way to Saturday’s win.
OU finished with six dunks — three from Alondes Williams, two from Reaves and one from Manek.
The frequent jams electrified the Lloyd Noble Center crowd, which was announced at 10,186. Though, Manek’s sharpshooting juiced up the arena just as well.
Manek scored 30 points on 11-of-18 shots from the field and 7 of 13 from the perimeter.
“I think we were moving it well,” said Manek, who’s the only Big 12 player this season to post multiple 30-point games. “I happened to be the guy who was open a lot of the time. They found me, and I was knocking them down.”
Manek’s touch from the floor arrived early, resulting in the forward grabbing 22 points by halftime.
His quick start opened up Reaves to piece together a 21-point performance, Williams to finish with 12 points and senior Kristian Doolittle to pitch in six.
“It was huge,” said OU coach Lon Kruger of Manek’s performance. “I thought, again, Doolittle from the middle of the zone, found guys on the perimeter. Brady, often times, was the guy. He’s been shooting like that for us for a while. Looking to find him, did today, and he stepped up and delivered.”
Williams also delivered as he’s done with more regularity.
The Sooner newcomer has scored 12 or more points in OU’s last three outings and affecting the game in other ways than just dunks, according to Kruger.
“He gives us an extra punch for sure,” Kruger said. “He's making shots. He can put the ball on the floor and make plays for others. And he's really done a nice job defensively, so really happy.
“It's kind of like a new person in the rotation when you have Alondes playing like that.”
A road test against Texas Tech now awaits the Sooners on Tuesday.
OU’s struggled to extend momentum from one game to the next, perhaps best told by its 4-4 conference record.
Although, Saturday’s performance would seem to be an ideal launchpad for when the Sooners square off with the Red Raiders in Lubbock, Texas.
“It was probably, for 40 minutes, overall, probably one of the better efforts on both ends of the floor,” Kruger said. “We need to keep that going.”
