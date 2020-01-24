OU men's basketball: Sooners look to put rebounding woes to rest against Mississippi State

A bit of optimism remains within Oklahoma's program, even a few days after its gut-wrenching loss to Baylor.
The Sooners fell by four points to the nation’s No. 1-ranked team on the road and had an opportunity to take a last-second lead. The unpleasant result leaves OU with six losses and a 3-3 mark in conference play.
Sooner junior Brady Manek maintains, though, this can still can be one of the better teams in the Big 12.
“We can’t let anybody speed us up or bully us down low,” Manek said. “We have to stick to who we are and play basketball. I think we’re talented enough to play with anybody.”
Down low is where the Sooners struggled the most against the Bears.
Baylor picked up 18 offensive boards — a single-game season-high against OU. Most of Baylor’s work on the offensive glass came in the first half; it only accrued six offensive rebounds in the final 20 minutes.
That was positive to OU coach Lon Kruger.
“Disappointed, of course, of not being able to quite be able to pull that one out on Monday,” Kruger said. “I thought the guys played much better in the second half. They rebounded the ball better, better execution offensively.”
If the Sooners could have limited the Bears from reaching 14 second-chance points, Monday’s tilt in Waco, Texas, might have ended differently.
“We had chances to win,” said Manek, who scored 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting. “You look at all the offensive rebounds and the second-chance shots that they made, it kind of hurts a little. We have to focus on those.”
OU’s next game — a Big 12/SEC Challenge meeting with Mississippi State at 1 p.m. Saturday in Oklahoma City — will make that even more of a priority.
The Bulldogs’ 6-foot-10 sophomore Reggie Perry is averaging 10.3 rebounds a game, which is good for 23rd nationally. Abdul Ado, a 6-foot-11 junior, adds 6.8 rebounds on average, while Robert Woodard, a 6-foot-7 guard, averages 7.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State ranks 13th nationally in rebound margin with an average of 38.8 rebounds per game to its opponents' 30.4. The Sooners average 37.0 rebounds each contest but rank 260th nationally in rebound margin due to the 38.7 they allow each game from their opponents.
The Bulldogs are first nationally in offensive rebound percentage — 40.8 percent of Mississippi State's boards come offense. And among Power 5 schools, the Sooners' SEC adversary ranks fourth nationally with 13.6 offensive boards per game.
“They are very athletic,” Manek said. “They rebound well and their bigs are really, really good. It’s going to be our biggest challenge with the physicality.”
It'll be up to OU's frontcourt of the 6-foot-9 Manek and senior Kristian Doolittle to combat Mississippi State's effort on the boards. Doolittle leads OU with 8.6 rebounds per game; Manek is second on the team, averaging 6.5 boards a game.
Although to Kruger, more than a two-man effort is required for the Sooners to put their rebounding woes behind them.
“The guards can get down in there and help a little bit more where you have five guys in the paint,” Kruger said. “Just make it more of a focus every possession.
"We realize that Mississippi State is statistically a better rebounding team than Baylor. We know what lies ahead. We know how hard we have to work to try to limit their second shots.”
Joe Buettner
366-3557
Follow me @ByJoeBuettner
jbuettner@normantranscript.com
Mississippi State at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 1 p.m. | Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City
Records/Rankings: OU (12-6, 3-3 Big 12); Mississippi State (12-6, 3-3 SEC)
OU starters: 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./5.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg); G 11 De'Vion Harmon (6-1, Fr./8.3 ppg, 1.9 apg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./14.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./15.9 ppg, 8.6 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./15.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg)
Mississippi State starters: G 0 Nick Weatherspoon (6-2, Jr./13.0 ppg, 3.9 apg); G 3 DJ Stewart (6-6, Fr./7.7 ppg, 1.8 rpg); G 12 Robert Woodard (6-7, So./11.3 ppg, 7.6 rpg); F 1 Reggie Perry (6-10, So./16.9 ppg, 10.3 rpg); F 24 Abdul Ado (6-11, Jr./5.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg)
Series: MSU leads 3-0
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
