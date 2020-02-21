OU men's basketball: Sooners looking to move past recent skid with Bedlam road trip

Oklahoma’s coaches dismissed players from practice just after 4 p.m. Thursday. While most retreated to the locker room, junior Brady Manek and senior Kristian Doolittle remained on the floor.
The Oklahoma-born forwards took to opposite baskets in the Lloyd Noble Center auxiliary gym, honing their three-point shots a bit more before calling it a night.
The extra work precedes an important Saturday road trip when the Sooners (16-10) face Oklahoma State for the second time this season.
“We need this one,” Manek said.
OU (16-10, 6-7 in Big 12) isn’t in imminent danger of falling out of NCAA Tournament contention. ESPN.com’s Joe Lunardi lists the Sooners as a No. 10 seed in his Friday “Bracketology” projection. But OU understands it can’t afford many more slip-ups after losing its last two outings to No. 3 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor and with five games left on its schedule.
“Any time you win a ball game, it's huge,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “It's not easy to do, especially this time of year. We have to go into each of these next five thinking they are games we have to have.”
To OU’s credit, it’s been superb with recovering from setbacks this season, never losing more than two games consecutively.
Each of OU’s opportunities to end a two-game losing skid have come at home, making Saturday’s short drive to Stillwater a bit tricker. Though, Bedlam’s rivalry aspect should alleviate any lack of fire a struggling team might experience.
“Any time you have that type of game coming up, regardless of what happened in the previous one, it refocuses you a little bit,” Kruger said. “Hopefully that's the case. You want it to.”
It’s been Kruger’s experience this season that his team has rarely got down on itself following a loss or two.
He praised his team’s efforts in practice, which sophomore Jamal Bieniemy echoed when asked what’s made the Sooners so solid in bouncing back.
“I think this team practices really well,” he said. “Every day, we come out and get better as a team and then that carries over into the game for us.”
Going to a rowdy Gallagher-Iba Arena amplifies the motivation as well.
Manek, a life-long OU fan, enjoys taking on the atmosphere the 13,611-seat venue offers.
He is 1-1 against the Cowboys in Stillwater. The Sooners lost his freshman year 83-81 in overtime but won his sophomore year's game 70-61.
The key Manek’s found to combating the environment is beginning strong. “We have to punch them early,” he said, “punch them first and get off to a good start.”
Asking Manek the same question as Bieniemy, his answer reflected a long-term focus.
The Sooners have yet to miss the NCAA Tournament since the Harrah native arrived as a freshman for the 2017-18 season. And Manek, who’s averaging a team second-leading 15.3 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per night, doesn’t plan for that to end.
“Just the want-to be in the [NCAA] Tournament,” Manek said. “We had a couple of rough stretches and then we beat West Virginia [69-59 on Feb. 8]. We can bounce back from these last two.”
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Time/Place: 3 p.m. | Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
Records/Rankings: OU (16-10, 6-7 Big 12); Oklahoma State (13-13, 3-10 Big 12)
OU starters: G 24 Jamal Bieniemy (6-5, So./5.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg); G 15 Alondes Williams (6-5, Jr./6.6 ppg, 2.1 rpg); G 12 Austin Reaves (6-5, Jr./14.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg); F 0 Kristian Doolittle (6-7, Sr./15.5 ppg, 9.1 rpg); F 35 Brady Manek (6-9, So./15.6 ppg, 6.3 rpg)
Baylor starters: G 13 Isaac Likekele (6-4, So./11.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg); G 21 Lindy Waters III (6-6, Sr./11.1 ppg, 4.4 rpg); G 1 Jonathan Laurent (6-6, Gr./5.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg); F 12 Cameron McGriff (6-7, Sr./10.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg); F 14 Yor Anei (6-10, So./8.0 ppg, 4.5 rpg)
Series: OU leads 140-99
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KRXO 107.7 FM
