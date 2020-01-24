OU men's gymnastics: Oklahoma off to fast start ahead of NCAA title rematch with Stanford

Mark Williams had every reason to lower his expectations this season.
Oklahoma graduated arguably the best college gymnast of all-time in Yul Moldauer, and another big-time talent in Genki Suzuki. Both will challenge to make the U.S. Olympic squad this summer.
And both were in Illinois last season when Oklahoma was toppled at the NCAA men’s gymnastics championship, breaking a streak of four titles and 121 consecutive victories.
Next came the offseason medical retirements of Tanner Justus, a senior captain and expected contributor, and touted freshman Lazarus Barnhill.
Williams held an open tryout just to fill those spots.
“It was tough to get over you know, that many scores having to be replaced,” Williams said.
But going into Saturday’s meet at No. 2 Stanford, which knocked OU off its perch in the NCAA finals last year, the Sooners are ranked No. 1 in the nation and pleasantly surprising their coach.
There was a period before the season it didn’t look like OU had the firepower to stick with the nation’s best team, let alone assume that role.
OU holds the nation’s top team average at 411.050. The Sooners (6-0, 1-0 MPSF) beat No. 7 Ohio State and No. 11 Arizona State last week with a 412.000 to post the nation’s top score for the second week in a row.
Following Wednesday’s practice, Williams watched from another room as the Sooners gathered in a circle for more than 15 minutes, with new leadership steering the way.
The group of juniors Gage Dyer, Matt Wenske and Alexei Vernyie have stepped in and kept things rolling. Dyer, who grew up in Yukon, was named CGA Event Specialist of the Week for his 15.150 on the floor exercise at Ohio State.
It was the NCAA’s top score this season and Dyer’s career-high.
“They’re veterans of this team who didn't do a lot of sets for us last year, that knew, for us to be a team that that could run with others, they needed to contribute more, not just out on the competition floor but what they brought as leaders to the team,” Williams said. “I’ve kind of pushed on them because they've been through it. We have so many new guys who have no idea how the season goes.”
Taking down a team like Stanford, which returned 16 gymnasts from last year’s title team, is an entirely different challenge. The Cardinal aren’t scoring as highly as OU early in the season, but their start value is higher.
Williams is aware that all things considered, if both teams had a perfect day, Stanford would pass them.
“That's something we're going to have to gradually address,” Williams said. “We've been trying to do harder halves and, you know, build that difficulty as the season goes on. But it's, it's a hard, quick fix. I think we can still be a very good team with what we're doing. Are we capable of competing for a national championship? Yes. If we're, if other people maybe make some mistakes, we're going to be right there.”
OU men’s gymanstics
Oklahoma at Stanford Open
Time/Place: 9 p.m. Saturday | Burnham Pavillion
Records/Rankings: OU (6-0, 1-0 MPSF) No. 1; Stanford (1-0) No. 2; Cal (1-0) No. 12
