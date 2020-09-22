Oklahoma landed a commitment from CJ Noland, a four-star guard from Waxahachie, Texas, on Tuesday.
Noland announced his commitment in a video, posted to his Twitter account. He further explained why he picked the Sooners in a blog on SI.com.
"I just feel like this is the place that will develop me the most and the place where I’ll play the most," Noland wrote in the article. "My relationship with the coaching staff is really strong and they have a great pedigree there with coach Lon Kruger. He knows what he’s doing, and I believe in him and his system."
Noland is a top-150 prospect, according to both Rivals.com and 247Sports.com. The Waxahachie High School product picked OU over a top-7 list that featured Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Kansas State, TCU, Troy and Vanderbilt.
Noland gives the Sooners' two 2021 commitments, joining three-star guard Bijan Cortes of Kingfisher.
