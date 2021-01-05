OU men's basketball: 4 things to watch between Oklahoma and No. 2 Baylor

Following a five-game homestand, the Oklahoma men are on the road twice this week and will face two top-10 teams after beating one last Saturday.
The Sooners are coming off of a victory over then-No. 9 West Virginia. Today, they're are at No. 2 Baylor. Saturday, they're at No. 6 Kansas.
It's an unenviable three-game stretch but business as usual in the conference.
"In the Big 12, it’s pretty much like that every year. Not always do you get three top-10 teams back to back to back," OU coach Lon Kruger said. "Still, it’s pretty easy that they’re excited to play."
The Sooners and Bears are scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff at Ferrell Center in Waco. Here are four things to watch:
1. Clicking all at once: The Sooners have enjoyed several productive nights from their array of shooters. OU's had three players score at least 29 points in a game, which includes Brady Manek's 29 against Texas-San Antonio, Austin Reaves' 32 against TCU and Umoja Gibson's 29 against West Virginia.
To stun the Bears, more than one player heating up might be required.
"We have a lot of different guys who can score in a lot of different ways," Kruger said. "I think our depth and versatility will continue to serve us well going forward. We need to get everybody hitting on the same cylinders on the same night."
2. Taking away the 3: Iowa State came as close as anyone to knocking off Baylor, yet the Bears still won by 11 points last Saturday.
The Cyclones were on to something, however, in their defeat. They held the Bears to a season-worst 4 of 19 from beyond the perimeter.
Baylor is shooting a league-best 43.8% from 3-point land, so perhaps it got a rare off-night out of the way. If OU has any hope of winning, defending the perimeter will be vital. Keeping up with its third-in-the-conference 35.6% mark from 3 would also help.
3. Manek's production: The OU senior struggled in the Sooners' loss to Texas Tech and victory over West Virginia, combining for nine points over the two contests.
If Manek can find his shot, the Sooners' chances at an upset skyrocket.
OU is 48-20 when Manek scores in double figures over his four-year career. The program is 30-9 when he scores 15-or-more points and 9-2 when he drops at least 20.
4. OU's been here: Despite losing their last four games in Waco, the Sooners have to feel like they're capable of winning at Ferrell Center.
OU took top-ranked Baylor to the wire last season. Both Reaves and Manek hit late 3s to get OU within two in the final minute of the contest before eventually falling 61-57.