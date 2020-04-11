An Alvan Adams-led Oklahoma team never graced Lloyd Noble Center. His surname and Sooner jersey number are hard to miss, though, among the crimson banners that decorate the 45-year-old arena’s rafters.
It’s the first banner on the left, next to the ones honoring fellow OU greats Wayman Tisdale and Blake Griffin. Further down the row, Mookie Blaylock and Stacey King’s names and numbers are represented. And in between, are five banners recognizing Oklahoma’s five Final Four teams, among other conference and NCAA postseason success.
The 6-foot-9 Adams never took OU on one of its Final Four trips. The Oklahoma City native merely revived the program.
Flip through OU's latest media guide and you'll find Adams included in the program's 1,000 point club. The first line of Adams' bio reads, "Credited with the rebirth of Oklahoma basketball."
A strong statement, yes, but consider OU’s struggles between its 1947 national championship game appearance and the 32 years it took for OU to make the NCAA Tournament again.
While OU's NCAA Tournament drought didn't end on Adams' watch, he gave OU fans something to cheer about.
The Putnam City High School alumnus, who was a star from his first Sooner game to hist last, made his college debut against Indiana State on Nov. 27, 1972. The Transcript’s headline in the next day’s issue read, “OU, Adams Not Disappointing in Opener.”
“About the only that could be considered disappointing about the long-awaited college basketball debut of Alvan Adams here Monday night was the crowd,” the late Jim Weeks, The Transcript’s sports editor at the time, wrote. “However, none of the 3,800 fans could have been disappointed unless an Indiana State fan was among them.”
The Sooners rolled to a 92-84 win over the Sycamores. Adams’ stat line included 34 points on 17-of-29 shooting to go with 28 rebounds — an OU single-game record that still stands.
John MacLeod, OU’s coach from 1967-1973 who died a year ago, kept his answer simple when asked after the game about Adams’ performance. “He did pretty good as a freshman,” he told The Transcript. “Pretty good.”
Perhaps an understatement but Adams didn’t offer any extra enthusiasm in Weeks’ dispatch from OU's season-opener.
“There really wasn’t that much pressure,” Adams said of his first OU game. “I’ve played before more people and some pressure in high school games. It was just another win.”
For the program, though, Adams kickstarted OU's ascent back to consistent conference contenders.
The OU men had four winning records over two decades before its 1969-70 season, going 19-9, and 19-8 the next.
OU started its 1971-72 campaign ranked No. 20 in the Associated Press poll but finished the season unranked with a 14-12 record.
With Adams on board for the 1972-73 season, the Sooners parlayed their win over Indiana State into a seven-game winning streak to begin the year. OU (18-8) was ranked as high as No. 19 that season and lost only one game by double digits.
Those OU teams weren't quite as special as others but Adams was a bonafide star.
He averaged 22.1 points and 13.1 rebounds his freshman season and earned All-Big Eight honors, which he achieved his other two college seasons as well.
The freshman Adams, OU’s double-double machine, set the program record for most consecutive double-doubles with 14. He recorded seven-straight double-doubles his sophomore year and a stretch of nine-straight as a junior. Adams owns the most career double-doubles of any Sooner as well with 57 over 73 games. Wayman Tisdale has the second most with 56.
Adams also set the program's record single-game field goal percentage, going a perfect 11 of 11 in a 91-66 win over San Diego State on Jan. 5, 1974.
“Alvan’s intensity has just been super,” said Joe Ramsey, OU’s coach from 1973-75, the night of Adams’ perfect game. “I only remember one time when I didn’t think he was totally bearing down mentally. When he’s playing that way, he’s awfully hard to handle.”
Adams certainly was a force, who earned All-America selections in 1974 and '75, plus the 1975 Big Eight Player of the Year award.
He departed the program after his junior year but went out OU’s top scorer and rebounder with 1,707 and 938, respectively. He currently ranks eighth in scoring and third in rebounding.
Phoenix Suns rewarded Adams’ decision to leave school early by selecting him fourth overall in the 1975 NBA Draft. Adams spent all 13 seasons of his professional career in Phoenix, where his No. 33 jersey is also retired. Adams now serves as vice president of facility management for the Suns’ home venue, Talking Stick Resort Arena.
He’s since returned to Norman for alumni events. He might not garner the attention of a Blake Griffin or Buddy Hield, but for all the greats that have passed through Norman since Adams’ last game, he provided OU with a dominant player when it needed one most.
