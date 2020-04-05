OU men's basketball all-time team: Buddy Hield's work ethic shines from start to finish of OU career

A recruiting trip took Steve Henson to Sunrise Christian Academy, a college preparatory school based in Bel Aire, Kansas, during the spring of 2011. And Henson, then an assistant coach under Oklahoma’s newly hired head coach Lon Kruger, returned from the visit with good and bad news.
The player he went to see wasn’t what OU was looking for but the good news was he found a different prospect that could be of interest to the OU coaching staff in its first year together.
“There was another guy in the gym that was unbelievable,” Kruger recalls Henson telling him. “He just had command of the gym. He worked hard on every position, he just did things that you'd like to see in a basketball coach.
“And that was Buddy.”
Yes, Buddy.
Buddy Hield.
The Freeport, Bahamas native that won back-to-back Big 12 Player of the Year awards in 2015 and ’16. The Naismith College Player of the Year recipient that navigated the Sooners to the 2016 Final Four. And the 6-foot-4 guard, who stands among OU’s best players ever as part of The Transcript’s all-time Sooner men’s team.
His work ethic radiated from the first time an OU coach saw him. And it wasn’t just Henson catching Hield on a good day.
That was his approach every time he stepped on the floor.
“Buddy just has so much pride,” Kruger said. “He had no doubt that he was, in his mind, the best player in the gym every time he walked into any gym. And he felt that way because he knew he had worked extremely hard. And he was just so focused and such a priority. He'd let nothing get in the way of working each day to get better.
“And he's still doing that.”
Hield is now a member of the Sacramento Kings, which acquired him in a trade his first NBA season with New Orleans.
The Pelicans selected Hield sixth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft following his remarkable college career. Hield wasn’t, though, an immediate star.
Hield, the freshman, put up respectable numbers. He averaged 7.8 points per game and shot 38.8 percent from the floor. But he made only 23.8 percent of his 3-point attempts and wasn’t a full-fledged starter until his sophomore season.
As a senior, Hield developed into a 50.1 percent field-goal shooter, while making 45.7 percent of his 3-pointers and averaging 25.0 points per night. Although, he could have foregone his final year at OU to pursue the pros.
Hield scored 17.4 points per game while serving as the catalyst for OU’s first Sweet 16 run since OU’s 2008-09 team during his junior season.
The OU guard announced he’d provide his sharpshooting services for one more year, however, in a press conference on April 24, 2015.
“Buddy is really smart,” Kruger said. “And he just took a very, not only emotional look at it from the standpoint that he loved being a Sooner, but also the standpoint of value. Advisory committees suggested he maybe would be a late first-rounder. A majority said mid-second rounder after his junior year. And Buddy basically said, 'I can do better.'"
Buddy’s bet paid off.
And along the way, he racked up a few memories.
Hield dropped 46 points at Kansas in a triple-overtime thriller between the No. 2 Sooners and No. 1 Jayhawks. KU won 109-106 but the Sooner senior received a standing ovation from Jayhawk fans as he left the floor.
Two months later, Hield knocked down a buzzer-beating halfcourt shot that seemingly lifted the Sooners against West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament semifinals. Hield and his teammates’ celebration spilled into the Sprint Center stands. But upon review, the shot was called off.
Hield's Sooners still went the furthest of any Big 12 team in the NCAA Tournament.
Hield scored 27 points against Cal State Bakersfield in the first round, 36 against Virginia Commonwealth in the next round, 17 against Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 and 37 against Oregon to punch OU’s ticket to Houston.
Villanova crushed OU’s national title hopes with a 95-51 win that ended Hield’s college career. Yet, his Sooner legacy is far from defined by that lone loss.
Kruger still regularly tells his current players of how Hield would come to him after every practice as a freshman to ask how he and the team could get better.
He wanted to know what weaknesses he could improve and put in extra time to hone the skillset that helped him go from a player not on OU’s radar to one of the best NBA’s best shooters.
“Without question, with regard to recruiting, with regard to that work ethic and passing it on to other younger players,” Kruger said of Hield’s lasting effect on his program. “And even last fall, when he was back for two or three football weekends, he'd always come by our practices and talk to our guys. And try to give them a little encouragement, motivation.
“And so Buddy, he'll have an impact on this program for a long time.”