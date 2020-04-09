Jeff Capel’s first impression of Blake Griffin is likely a common one for the Edmond native.
“I was blown away,” said Capel, Oklahoma’s head coach from 2006-11. “I had not seen a guy that was that big, that was that skilled, explosive or anything like that.”
The 6-foot-9 basketball player is built like a linebacker that grew too tall to play football. Yet, his feet bounced off the hardwood like a pogo stick, making him a "SportsCenter" highlight dunk waiting to happen.
And this was well before Blake Griffin was Blake Griffin, the next OU star among The Transcript’s all-time Sooner men’s basketball team.
Capel, now Pittsburgh’s head coach, realized early the importance of landing the freakishly athletic in-state prospect.
“I knew that we wanted them,” Capel said of first seeing Griffin play, “but from that point on, it was like, okay, this is a must-get.”
His instincts were validated and his goal accomplished.
Griffin, now with the Detroit Pistons, evolved from 2007 McDonald’s All-American to the No. 1 pick in the ’09 NBA Draft. His rise to national fame, however, began at Oklahoma Christian School, a small Edmond private high school.
Griffin guided the Saints to four-consecutive state championships, delivering the same acrobatic dunks in high school he frequently flashed at Lloyd Noble Center and later in the NBA.
OU fended off Kansas, among other college basketball blue bloods, to acquire Griffin’s services. Although, Capel had major assistance in sealing his National Signing Day signature.
First, his older brother, Taylor Griffin, signed with OU in 2005 and the program’s proximity gave them an inherent advantage.
“I thought those are the two factors that that that helped us the most,” Capel said. “The most important that Taylor was still there.”
Capel actually recruited Taylor Griffin while still Virginia Commonwealth’s head coach. His early connection to Taylor jumpstarted his relationship with Blake before the younger Griffin emerged as a Rivals.com five-star prospect. And Griffin’s talent immediately shined once he arrived in Norman.
Despite suffering minor knee injuries late in the season, Griffin averaged team-bests 14.7 points and 9.1 rebounds as a freshman. The Sooners finished the regular season 21-10 before falling to Texas in the Big 12 tournament semifinals and exiting the NCAA Tournament one round short of the Sweet 16 because of a 78-48 loss to Louisville.
Most mock drafts projected Griffin as a lottery pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. Yet, the high-flying Griffin opted for one more year of college 'ball — a decision both did and didn’t shock his head coach.
“Yes [it surprised me], from the standpoint of when you probably are not going to go lower than No. 4 or No. 5 in the draft, most kids would definitely go, like it would be a no-brainer,” Capel said.
It wasn’t surprising, considering his older brother had another year left and OU had a shot for more success the following season.
Plus, Griffin wanted another year to mentally develop before nightly duels with the Tim Duncans, Kevin Garnetts and Amar’e Stouemires of the time.
“I think he felt like physically, he was ready for that leap,” Capel said. “But mentally in all the other areas, he wasn’t to have the type of impact that he wanted to have.”
Not that Griffin didn’t work on his physical attributes. He returned to Oklahoma in the best shape he’d ever been. He trimmed his hulking frame, yet added more muscle.
And Griffin’s bag of trick expanded beyond his rim-rattling slams.
“If you really go back and you look at his freshman year, I'm not sure he scored a basket outside of the paint,” Caple said. “When he came back as a sophomore, he had expanded his range. He could shoot the three, he could pick and pop. His ball-handling continued to get better. His passing. Really every area, every aspect of his game got so much better. “
His on-court evolution resulted in OU’s deepest NCAA Tournament run since 2003. The Sooners made the Elite Eight, losing to eventual champion North Carolina. But Griffin was a bonafide star.
He averaged 22.7 points and 14.4 rebounds. His trophy case ballooned with the Big 12 Player of the Year award, consensus first-team All-America selections and every major National College Player of the Year honor.
It was like nothing Capel, a Duke assistant the better part of the last decade and a former Blue Devil guard himself, had seen before.
“I’ve never been around anybody like him,” Capel said, “not with the work ethic, the sense of focus, the dedication to his craft and getting better.”
Griffin furthered his success in the NBA, starring for the Clippers from 2009-18 and now with the Pistons. He’s a six-time NBA All-Star, 2011’s NBA Rookie of the Year and Slam Dunk Contest champion. And his No. 23 OU jersey hangs in Lloyd Noble Center’s rafters.
To Capel, it couldn’t happen to a better person or family.
“He's a great dude. A great, great dude,” Capel said. “And that's not surprising when you look at his parents and his older brother. He's grounded. He's got great values. He's one of the best people I've ever been around and his family is too, all four of them.
“I have so much respect for all of them, and especially his parents, because they raised two outstanding young men.”
