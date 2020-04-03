OU men's basketball all-time team: Stacey King, the perfect post for coach Billy Tubbs' brand of basketball

Former Oklahoma head coach Billy Tubbs still remembers the promise Stacey King flashed in his Oklahoma debut.
“It was obvious,” he said, “that the potential was there.”
The Lawton native dropped 22 points against California-Santa Barbara on Nov. 22, 1985, helping the No. 13 Sooners open their season with a 107-92 win at Lloyd Noble Center.
King played in only 14 games his freshman season, averaging 6.0 points and 3.8 rebounds a night. The next year, he improved his numbers slightly to 7.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game over 28 contests.
It was what King did the next two seasons that put him among an elite category of former Sooner basketball players.
It's why his No. 33 jersey hangs high above OU’s home court in south Norman and what makes him a more-than worthy member of The Transcript’s all-time Sooner men’s basketball team.
So, how did King get there?
“Stacey, from his freshman year to his senior year developed probably more than any player that I recall coaching,” Tubbs said in a phone interview with The Transcript. “He made great strides as far as improvement from freshman to senior year.”
Plenty of that comes from the work King put in over his four-year career and admiration for the game, Tubbs said.
King needed time, though, to acclimate his towering frame at the college level.
He is listed at 6-foot-11 but arrived to OU with a thin build before growing into one of the country’s best big men.
He earned consensus first-team All-American honors in 1989 and named the Big Eight Conference’s Player of the Year as a senior, who averaged 26.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. He did it with a diverse skillset that lent to Tubbs’ scheme, while separating himself from the traditional low-post player.
“He could run the floor as good or maybe better than any post man I ever had, any low-block player that I ever had,” Tubbs said. “In other words, he had great ability to run and on the teams that Stacey excelled in, especially our '88 and '89 teams, those were some of the best teams I've ever had because everybody could run the floor.”
King’s ability to keep up with the Sooners’ fast-paced style opened OU to arguably its best season in program history during its 1987-88 campaign.
The Sooners went from No. 19 in the preseason Associated Press poll to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. And King was a key figure to that group with the drastic jump he took from his sophomore to junior year.
King led OU to the Big Eight’s regular season and tournament titles. He then scored 25 points in an NCAA Tournament first round game against Chattanooga, 37 points against Auburn two nights later, 24 against Louisville in the Sweet 16 and 28 vs. Villanova to advance OU to the Final Four.
His tear continued in the Final Four when he scored a team-best 21 points to help the Sooners beat Arizona 86-78 despite foul trouble.
King and the Sooners’ national title hopes were dashed, however, against Kansas in the 1988 NCAA Tournament championship game in Kansas City, Missouri. King scored 17 points and added seven rebounds in the heartbreaking loss.
The next season, King broke out as one of college basketball’s best players.
His scoring rose to new heights but Tubbs made sure to emphasize King’s defensive prowess.
“Stacey had a lot of natural ability and one thing that I think is overlooked, you always look at the great things that guys do offensively, but Stacey King was one of the best defensive post players,” Tubbs said.
King owns the third-most career blocks by a Sooner with 228, good for a 2.0 blocks per game over his four-year career. He holds the school record for most blocks in a single season with 103 in 1988.
He is eighth on OU’s all-time list for career rebounds with 825 over 114 games.
Eduardo Najera (1997-2000) and Ryan Spagnler (2013-2016) are the only Sooners to surpass King on the Sooners’ all-time list since his college career ended in 1989.
King matriculated to the NBA, where he was taken sixth overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls. He won three NBA championships with the Bulls before retiring from basketball in 1999.
Had King played in the modern NBA with the players he now calls game for as a color commentator for the Bulls’ local television broadcast, Tubbs isn’t sure King would’ve stayed all four seasons.
His height coupled with elite athleticism would’ve meshed well with today’s game. Thankfully for Tubbs’ program, the NBA wasn’t quite there yet.
“He would have been a guy in today's circumstance that would have probably came out after his sophomore year,” Tubbs said. “… But fortunately for Oklahoma, he stayed through his senior year.”
