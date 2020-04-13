OU men's basketball all-time team: Wayman Tisdale was 'perfect' in every way for Oklahoma

Wayman Tisdale and Oklahoma were perfect for each other.
He was the perfect leader to return OU to national relevance. And the program’s system was perfect for his talents.
“Our whole offensive scheme was built on having a player that we could throw the ball to and score for us on the low block,” said Billy Tubbs, OU’s coach from 1980 to 1994. “And Wayman was the perfect fit for that.
“That was where he was critical to our program. We had pretty good perimeter players but Wayman was the first guy at Oklahoma to be that perfect fit for that [forward] position.”
Now 35 years following his final OU game, the legacy of Tisdale, who died in 2009 after a two-year battle with cancer, lives on as the program’s best player.
His No. 23 jersey was the first to ever be honored at the arena he kept packed for three seasons. And his compatibility with Tubbs’ style was instant from the first time they met at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School.
Although had it been a different era, Tubbs thinks Tisdale, a 1982 Parade High School All-American, would have graced Lloyd Noble Center just one season before going pro.
“In today's basketball,” Tubbs said, “Wayman would have never made it past his freshman year.”
Luckily for Tubbs and a fanbase buzzing for its men’s basketball program, OU had Tisdale for three years. And he was magnificent.
Tisdale averaged 24.5 points and 10.3 rebounds his rookie OU season to become the Associated Press’ first freshman ever to earn an All-America first-team selection.
He averaged 27.0 points as a sophomore and 25.2 points a junior to go with 9.7 and 10.2 rebounds per game, respectively. He earned All-America first-team nods those years as well.
The Big Eight crowned Tisdale its Player of the Year all three of his seasons in Norman.
No Sooner has more career points (2,661) than Tisdale. And he’s the one and only member of OU’s 1,000-rebound club, securing 1,048 career boards.
His 61-point performance against Texas-San Antonio during the 1983-84 season stands as the school’s single-game scoring record.
He led OU to three consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference regular-season championships (1984 and ’85) and the Sooners’ first Elite Eight trip (1985) in 38 years.
And between his on-court success and infectious demeanor, Tisdale was easy to root for.
“Wayman was not only an outstanding player, but he was such a charismatic player,” Tubbs said. “And the fans totally loved him.”
At a time when the 3-point line had yet to be introduced to college basketball, Tisdale lit up his opponents by imposing his will in the post.
The 6-foot-9 forward wreaked havoc on rims and would smile as he trotted to the other end of the floor.
“I enjoy going out and playing and trying to give the crowd a hundred percent every time I go out,” said Tisdale in an interview featured in the 2011 documentary film, “The Wayman Tisdale Story.”
“I feel that’s the way the game should be played.”
Tisdale had all the tools to be a dominant a low-post scorer with his physicality and accuracy around the rim.
He took that talent to the NBA, where he was selected second overall in the 1985 NBA Draft. Although, Tubbs said, had he stayed his senior season, Tisdale would’ve went first overall the next year.
Following his basketball career, Tisdale turned to music, where he also starred.
He dropped his first studio album entitled “Power Forward,” in 1995, which went as high as No. 4 on Billboard’s jazz albums charts.
His fourth studio album “Face to Face,” released in 2001, went No. 1.
But beyond basketball and music, Tisdale was simply a joy to be around.
“He had a big smile on his face,” Tubbs said. “He had a great attitude, and he was a great human being.”
