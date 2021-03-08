Oklahoma guards Austin Reaves and De’Vion Harmon received All-Big 12 honors, the league office announced Monday.
Reaves, an OU senior, was named to the All-Big 12 first team, while Harmon received All-Big 12 honorable mention.
Reaves, who’s averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists, joined Baylor’s Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and West Virginia’s Derek Culver on the All-Big 12 first team.
The Newark, Arkansas, native is the program’s 11th All-Big 12 first-team selection since 1996. Other Sooners to earn All-Big 12 first-team honors include Corey Brewer, Eduardo Najera, Aaron McGhee, Hollis Price, Taj Gray, Blake Griffin, Romero Osby, Buddy Hield, Trae Young and Kristian Doolittle.
Price, Griffin and Hield received the honor twice.
Harmon is averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds and two assists in his second year at OU.
Reaves and Harmon, who made their Sooner debuts last season, will make their first Big 12 tournament appearances this week in Kansas City, Missouri, after last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OU is scheduled to face Iowa State at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Center. The game will air on ESPN.
