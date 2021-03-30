Austin Reaves wasn't sure what his future held immediately following Oklahoma's Round of 32 loss to Gonzaga on March 22.
"I really stay in the moment," said Reaves, who had just scored 27 points against the top-seeded Bulldogs. "Don't really think about tomorrow. Just stay in the day and try to make the best of that day. I haven't made any decisions about that. I hadn't thought about it. That's about it."
A little over a week later, the Oklahoma senior plans to hire an agent and enter the 2021 NBA Draft, he told ESPN and later confirmed via his Instagram account.
The Newark, Arkansas, native could have returned to OU next season but has opted not to take advantage of the NCAA's blanket COVID-19 eligibility waiver.
Reaves finished his senior season with All-Big 12 first team honors, an Associated Press All-America honorable mention selection and an NCAA Tournament berth. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the floor.
Reaves arrived at OU in 2018 following his transfer from Wichita State, where he was heralded as a reliable spot-up shooter. He developed into OU's primary point guard, both creating for himself and his teammates.
Reaves sat out OU's 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules but emerged as a starter the next year.
Reaves' most notable performance came against TCU on March 7, 2020, when he scored 41 points and knocked down a last-second jumper to seal a 78-76 win over TCU and OU's No. 3 seed in the Big 12 tournament.
The tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but Reaves bounced back to help the Sooners rise as high as No. 7 in the Associated Press rankings this past season and land a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament after a Big 12 quarterfinals loss to Kansas.
"Just what a terrific competitor, wants the ball in late-game situations, wants to be at the line in late-game situations," said OU coach Lon Kruger after his team's loss to Gonzaga.
"Just an outstanding career, first team all-conference, just got better and better from his redshirt year right through to the last ball game. He's worked at it, and he's earned it. He deserves it, and certainly just a terrific career."
Reaves joins sophomore De'Vion Harmon, who made his announcement last Friday, in leaving college early for the draft, which is scheduled for July 29.
ESPN.com ranks Reaves as the No. 40 overall prospect and No. 15 shooting guard in this year's draft class.
"People are inquiring a lot about Austin," Kruger said. "Obviously they've watched his career. They know he's got a special skill set. He's a big point guard in terms of size, can score, can distribute. He's definitely going to play somewhere, and hopefully it's the NBA. He's a guy that people are always asking about."
Fellow senior Kur Kuath has confirmed he will not return to OU next season, while Alondes Williams and Brady Manek have yet to announce their decisions.
