Oklahoma senior Austin Reaves earned preseason All-Big 12 honors, the league announced Wednesday.
Reaves, who debuted at OU last season after transferring from Wichita State, was the conference’s sixth-leading scorer, posting 14.7 points per game as a junior. He also added 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
He returns to Norman as one of OU’s primary leaders, alongside senior forward Brady Manek. OU coach Lon Kruger expects the Sooners will rely heavily on the duo.
“Given their experience, given the success they’ve had in the Big 12 competition,” Kruger said. “Anytime you’ve got that experience, especially in a year like this where there’s so much uncertainty as to what lies ahead, you tend to lean on your experience a little more. People have been through it a little more and those guys are coming off a very good junior year. We expect them to have much improved senior years.”
Reaves joined Baylor’s Jared Butler, Kansas’ Marcus Garrett, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham, Texas’ Matt Coleman III and West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe on the Big 12’s preseason team.
The league also announced Butler was named its preseason player of the year, Cunningham earned preseason freshman of the year honors and Texas Tech’s Marcus Santos-Silva earned the conference's preseason newcomer of the year award.
OU, which finished third in the Big 12 last season, begins its 2020-21 campaign next month against Texas-San Antonio on Nov. 25 in Norman.
