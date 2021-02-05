OU men's basketball: Austin Reaves set to return to Sooners' lineup

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma’s leading scorer with 15.8 points per game, will return to the team’s lineup following a two-game absence.
On Thursday, OU coach Lon Kruger said the plan hadn’t changed with Reaves, who entered COVID-19 contact tracing protocol a week ago. Kruger expected to plug his top option at point guard back into the Sooners’ rotation at 11 a.m. today against Iowa State and confirmed the senior’s status to OU men’s basketball play-by-play radio voice Toby Rowland Friday morning.
Reaves missed a pair of thrillers. Ninth-ranked OU (11-5, 6-4 Big 12) split the contests, beating then-No. 9 Alabama 66-61 last Saturday and falling to No. 13 Texas Tech 57-52 in Lubbock this past Monday.
Considering he didn’t test positive for COVID-19, Kruger said the healthy Reaves will not be eased back into the lineup as they did for forward Brady Manek, who did contract the virus.
The Newark, Arkansas, native will be full-go.
“That’s one of the sad things about this whole year is that you’re asking totally healthy bodies to not play college basketball games,” Kruger said. “That’s just the way it is. It’s probably even more frustrating to those in contact tracing because they feel great, totally normal, yet they have to sit and watch. … He’ll bounce back. He’s doing a lot of things on his own. He’ll be fine.”
Aside from Reaves’ ability to score in a variety of ways and facilitate the offense, the Sooners will be happy to to regain Reaves’ leadership.
OU newcomer Umoja Gibson didn’t hesitate when asked who the vocal leader is for this surging Sooners squad.
“He’s talking to us, he’s telling us the things that we need to go out there and get the victory,” Gibson said. “Everybody listens to him.”
Reaves’ return will move sophomore forward Jalen Hill, who’s averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 rebounds, out of the lineup.
OU will still be without starter Alondes Williams, who isn’t expected to return until next week.
Kruger had originally hoped the senior guard would be ready in time for the Sooners’ clash with No. 2 Baylor next Wednesday. The top-10 clash between Big 12 programs, however, has been postponed.