OU men's basketball: Austin Reaves, Sooners top TCU in Big 12 opener

To TCU’s misfortune, Austin Reaves still has it.
Reaves was just as automatic in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday as he was during a 78-76 win over the Frogs when he dropped 41 points on March 7.
Nine months later, Reaves put up another cool 32 points to lead the Sooners (2-0) to an 82-78 victory over TCU (4-1).
Reaves iced the game by draining a free throw with two seconds left, making 16 of his 18 free-throw attempts over 32 minutes.
While the senior guard arrived at OU with expectations of tormenting opponents from the perimeter, his ability to draw fouls has been a valuable commodity to the Sooner offense.
“Austin is shifty and hard to guard,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “When he makes threes, that makes them get up on him. Then he can get by.
“He has a good feel for when he has the advantage, when he can make contact, when he can get the defensive guy on his heels and sometimes draw a foul. It's a hard thing to teach. He instinctively has that. He handled that well.”
Reaves said the label he received as a “shooter,” based on his 45.1% mark from the 3-point line while at Wichita State, isn’t the way he views his game.
Perhaps it’s a good thing his adversaries see him as that, especially when it opens his teammates’ scoring opportunities. Reaves recorded a team-leading nine assists in OU’s victory.
“Austin was terrific,” Kruger said. “A lot of other guys made key plays at different times around him. It was a huge road win. They are hard to come by. In just our second game, I thought we learned a lot.”
Helping Reaves open Big 12 play with a victory, fellow senior Brady Manek scored 14 points on 6 of 13 shooting and matched Kur Kuath for a team-leading six rebounds.
Manek overcame a slow start, going 3 of 9 from the floor in the first half before making 3 of 4 in the final 20 minutes.
His most important basket came with eight seconds remaining when Reaves missed a deep three as the shot clock approached expiration, OU’s Alondes Williams grabbed the ensuing rebound and passed the ball to Manek to make a chip shot to put the Sooners ahead by four and the Frogs away in a game that featured 12 lead changes.
“Just a really hard-fought game, back and forth all the way,” Kruger said. “... I’m proud of the guys. They hung in there.”
Unavailable
OU inched closer to restoring its full lineup this weekend.
Redshirt freshman center Rick Issanza was cleared to rejoin the team and practice on Saturday. Kruger wasn’t ready to rush Issanza onto the floor, holding him out of Sunday’s tilt at TCU.
“Two weeks without practice at all and then one day of a limited practice would have been unfair to him to throw him in there,” Kruger said.
Kruger expects sophomore forward Victor Iwuakor and freshman guard Josh O’Garro, both of whom were held out of OU’s games against Texas-San Antonio and TCU, to return from COVID-19 protocol this week.
“We’ll get Victor back, it’s hard to keep track of this stuff, I think he comes back maybe [Monday] or Tuesday, not sure which,” Kruger said. “And Josh comes back Wednesday or Thursday. I’m not sure which there, either.
"We’ll just follow the lead of the medical folks.”
Next
The Sooners are at Xavier for the Big 12/Big East Battle. The contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on Wednesday.
The game will air on Fox Sports 1.