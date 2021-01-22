OU men's basketball: Back from COVID protocol, Brady Manek eager to contribute for red-hot Sooners

Brady Manek couldn’t sit during the final two minutes of Oklahoma and Kansas’ meeting two weeks ago.
The Sooners and Jayhawks, who play again Saturday at 11 a.m. in Norman, were locked into a tight battle that Manek wasn’t able to travel for in Lawrence.
He, along with OU forward Jalen Hill, had enter COVID-19 protocol between the Sooners’ game against Baylor on Jan. 6 and their Jan. 9 trip to KU. So, Manek watched from home and the Sooners ultimately fell 63-59.
“Those last two minutes, I was up walking around,” Manek said. “It was one of those stressful moments where I wish I could have been there, but I had no chance of being there because of what happened.”
He took solace in how well OU had played, especially fellow senior Austin Reaves, who had a game-high 19 points to go with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Manek sent a text message to Reaves following the OU defeat, praising him for his performance and that they needed the next two games — TCU on Jan. 12 and Oklahoma State on Jan. 16.
Reaves and the Sooners delivered on the TCU victory, beating the Frogs 82-46. OU’s tilt at Oklahoma State never happened, however, due to the OSU’s COVID-19 issues and has been rescheduled to Feb. 25.
Manek finally returned to OU’s practices this past Monday and played the following day against Kansas State, checking in for just 11 minutes.
OU coach Lon Kruger wasn’t ready to throw Manek fully into the fire quite yet, and the Sooners weren’t desperate for his services. OU left Lloyd Noble Center with a convincing 76-50 win.
Manek said his conditioning is coming back slowly. There was only so much he could do from home over his unexpected 12-day pause from basketball.
“As you would imagine, being out 12 days, no one's conditioning is going to be game-like for the middle of January,” Kruger said. “He didn't play extended minutes, but the minutes that he played didn't look like he was dragging unusually.
“He was moving pretty well. He was way off game condition, as anyone would be. We're delighted to have him back. It's great to have him back. I know he's tired of sitting out and watching.”
Manek is eager to get back into a rhythm; though he hasn’t been out of the loop. He appreciated he was still involved with team meetings, albeit remotely, and how OU planned to attack the Frogs and Cowboys without him.
In his absence, OU opted for smaller lineups, which has opened the door for first-year Sooner Elijah Harkless, who transferred from Cal State Northridge over the offseason, to start in Manek’s place.
The makeshift rotation was met with back-to-back wins by at least 25 points, a first in conference play for the Sooners since 2002.
“We're rolling right now,” Manek said. “We've got a really good team with a lot of guys who can do a lot of different things. [Elijah’s] played really well, Austin's played really well, De'Vion [Harmon] is shooting the ball amazing right now. Alondes [Williams] is getting to the hole, doing what he does best. Kur [Kuath] has extended his game out more.
“We've got a lot of guys that are adding to their game the last two weeks. It's really cool to see.”
Thankfully for Manek, he finally gets to see it up close and actually contribute just in time for another major test.