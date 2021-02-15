Oklahoma's Tuesday night showdown with Texas has moved to Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday afternoon.
The men's basketball game was pushed from its original Feb. 16 date due to inclement weather. The Sooners and Longhorns will now tipoff at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
The matchup will feature two teams ranked in the top 12 of the latest Associated Press rankings. OU (13-5) moved from No. 12 to No. 9 after beating West Virginia in Morgantown last Saturday, while Texas (13-5) rose from No. 13 to No. 12 after topping both Kansas State and TCU.
The Big 12 also announced the Wednesday meeting between OU women's basketball and Texas Tech has been postponed.
