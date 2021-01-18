OU men's basketball: Brady Manek expected to rejoin team ahead of Kansas State clash

Oklahoma has had to cope without senior forward Brady Manek its last two games and would have missed him a third if the Sooners' contest at Oklahoma State this last Saturday wasn't postponed.
OU coach Lon Kruger expected Manek, who's been out due to COVID-19 protocol, back at practice Monday, pending a final test. If he is cleared to play, Manek would rejoin the Sooners just in time for their Tuesday home contest with Kansas State.
OU will still need to ease the veteran forward back into the rotation, Kruger said, no matter how large Manek's desires is to get back on the floor.
"You get the idea real quickly when you’re talking to guys that are in quarantine how much they miss it and how anxious they are to get back," Kruger said. "Certainly that wasn’t any different with Brady."
Before entering COVID-19 protocol, Manek was averaging 13.3 points, which is still good for second best on the team, and 4.4 rebounds.
He will come back to an OU squad that's 3-3 in conference play and has two home games this week — Kansas State on Tuesday and Kansas on Saturday — before facing fifth-ranked Texas next week.