Oklahoma forward Brady Manek didn’t hesitate when given the option to play.
He, and his teammates, were afforded the opportunity to sit out the 2020-21 season if they felt uncomfortable with the COVID-19 pandemic. Because if they were, it would have no impact to their university financial aid or team standing.
OU coach Lon Kruger said none of his players showed interested to the offer, especially Manek, who enters his senior season as the school’s all-time seventh-leading 3-point shooter and already a member of the program’s 1,000-point club.
“I’m here to play,” said the 6-foot-9 forward, whose long hair and mustache are reminiscent of a young Larry Bird, ahead of OU's opener against Texas-San Antonio today.
Manek understands the severity of the pandemic — the push notifications, announcing game cancellations due to COVID-19, sent to his phone by the ESPN app are a constant reminder.
The Harrah native just wants to hoop.
He channeled his inner Cardale Jones, the former Ohio State quarterback, who infamously tweeted he didn’t go to college to “play school,” to explain.
“I came to school to play,” Manek said. “I didn’t come to school to play school all the time. I wanted to play basketball too. There was no hesitation for me. I wanted to play. … I wanted to do as much as I can. I’m trying to get back to this normal life of basketball.”
Little will be normal about this college basketball season. From capacity-reduced arenas, players taking multiple COVID tests a week and the potential for contests to be nixed hours before they’re scheduled to tip, there’s plenty to be distracted by.
The Sooners will storm out of the gate with three games over the first seven days of their season, which is fine by Manek.
“It’s been a long couple of months, ever since we got shut down at the Big 12 tournament until now,” Manek said. “It’s a long process. There are a lot of different things going on in our world and our lives. It’s exciting to get back to something normal.”
• Schedule changes: While never fully released, OU’s nonconference slate changed dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sooners were supposed to meet Arkansas in Tulsa on Dec. 12, battle Washington in Las Vegas for the Pac 12’s Coast to Coast Challenge and compete in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawai’i, over Christmas break.
Those games were not included in OU’s finalized nonconference schedule, which featured seven games — roughly half the usual amount.
Even stranger, the Sooners will begin conference play about three weeks early with a trip to TCU on Dec. 6.
“We’ll adjust to it, it is different,” said Kruger, who won’t have the benefit of tinkering with his rotation for two months before Big 12 action usually starts.
“I think come Nov. 25, we have to be ready to go as if it were conference season. It’s not quite that easy or realistic to be … That’s just what you have to do.”
• New in town: OU added two transfers to bolster its backcourt after two-year starter Jamal Bieniemy departed the program.
The Sooners landed North Texas guard Umoja Gibson, who’s been cleared by the NCAA to play immediately. He averaged 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists last season.
The other transfer, Elijah Harkless, who comes to OU via California State Northridge, is still waiting to hear if he will receive the same waiver.
On Monday, Kruger didn’t expect to hear about Harkless’ status prior to the team’s season opener.
“We’ll just keep asking and keep checking and seeing what we can do to get an answer there,” Kruger said.
